Pernod Ricard USA is ready to elevate a whiskey lover Father’s Day with its ‘Gift Like Dads Favorite’ sweepstakes.

Father’s Day is right around the corner and while you still have time you can go all out for the special Dad in your life. We know usually Dad’s day he gets a typical present but why not become his favorite gift giver? Pernod Ricard USA is aiming to make this. a reality with their latest sweepstakes. The Gift Like Dad’s Favorite Sweepstakes will offer daily prizes that compliment the premium lineup of spirits. Gifts will include leather glassware, cocktail smoking kits, and more premium whiskey items according to a press release.

Classics aren’t created overnight, it takes years of devotion and nurturing. Premium spirits and wine leader Pernod Ricard USA knows a thing or two about aging to perfection, with a portfolio of high-marque offerings cultivated through careful cask selection, nuanced aging methods, and exemplary blending. Honoring a timeless appreciation for Dads this Father’s Day, a new “Gift Like Dads Favorite” platform – underscored by a prestige collection that transcends ordinary gift-giving – is offering consumers a lineup of daily giveaways, elevated prize packs*, and Father’s Day experiences in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.

To enter visit GiftLikeDadsFavorite.com and follow the steps listed. For three days(june 17th-19th) only Pernod Ricard’s high-marque spirits will be in select locations with “Dads Favorite” inspired gift ideas. Chicago at The Langham Chicago, Vol. 39, and Terrace 16;, Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Market Venice, The Langham Huntington, and Crossroads Kitchen (West Hollywood/Calabasas ).

Miami: Kiki on the River, Sexy Fish, GITANO Miami, and The Standard Spa, Miami Beach.

