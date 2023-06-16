There’s f*cking around and finding out, and then there’s trying to square up with Black Dynamite himself, Michael Jai White. Twitter “collectivisized” with hilarious Chuck Norris-level legends about the beloved black belt’s deadly hands and theories about who tried to fight him.

Everyone’s excited for the Juneteenth weekend release of the hilarious horror film The Blackening, but one of the biggest plot twists happened in its audience. Another celeb reportedly tried to fight the elite martial artist while attending a screening earlier this week.

In the theater? Yeah, nobody wants smoke with Black Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/YGiGk2j2uQ — Ocho Medio (@GoHeadGreggg) June 15, 2023

The alleged altercation stayed relatively quiet until a viral tweet called out the unnamed star who almost turned his bad day into his last day.

I went to a screening of The Blackening (good film, very funny) and a male celebrity (whom I will not name) tried to fight THIS MAN 😵 pic.twitter.com/O1AqhcYxQy — Arrest Adam Silver (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 15, 2023

“I went to a screening of The Blackening (good film, very funny) and a male celebrity (whom I will not name) tried to fight THIS MAN,” the tweet said with a photo series of White.

Black twitter about to do an investigation on who tried to fight Michael Jai White lol — Just_CJ (@cjwizgeek) June 15, 2023

The pictures include a blurb about White’s seven black belts, a shirtless shot of his super chiseled muscles. and his starring role in Tyson as the heavyweight boxing champ. The former martial arts teacher holds black belts in Shotokan Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Okinawan Kobudo, Goju Ryu, Tang Soo Do, Wushu, and Kyokushin Karate.

AT THE SCREENING!?!? Lmaoooooo DID NOT KNOW THATS BLACK DYNAMITE!?!? — L (@AsthmaKid) June 15, 2023

To give you an idea of how untouchable he is, not even Mike Tyson could put fear in his heart.

Someone tried to step to MJW?! Listen, when played Mike Tyson in the TV movie an interviewer asked if he was worried Tyson wouldn't like his portrayal. MJW was like, "nah been training and fighting in martial arts since I was 10. He want me he can find me." — Richard Freeman (@Durden112) June 16, 2023

“Someone tried to step to MJW?! Listen, when played Mike Tyson in the TV movie an interviewer asked if he was worried Tyson wouldn’t like his portrayal. MJW was like, ‘nah been training and fighting in martial arts since I was 10. He want me he can find me.'” one reply said.

I can’t figure out why anyone would put their life at risk trying to fight Michael Jai White pic.twitter.com/2IgSybCsWb https://t.co/njqycVYyMO — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) June 15, 2023

Luckily for this Chicago Wind wannabe, the crowd saved him from writing a check his hands couldn’t cash.

The celeb in question owes his life to a few brave men who stepped in between, including a retired NBA player 😂 — Arrest Adam Silver (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 15, 2023

“The celeb in question owes his life to a few brave men who stepped in between, including a retired NBA player,” a follow-up tweet added.

Buddy was bout to be eating thru a straw😂 pic.twitter.com/QmbqLhjW99 — Black Poppa Pump 💪🏾 (@WhereisJah_) June 16, 2023

Whew, the plot is thicker than Black Dynamite’s ‘fro! The mystery match-up sparked so much speculation it’s becoming the new “Who bit Beyoncé?”

Nah, we need to know. Is this gonna be “Who bit Beyoncé?” all over again? — Sharron Paul (@Sharronica) June 15, 2023

Check out the hilarious reactions and theories about who tried to fight Michael Jai White after the flip!