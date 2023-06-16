There’s f*cking around and finding out, and then there’s trying to square up with Black Dynamite himself, Michael Jai White. Twitter “collectivisized” with hilarious Chuck Norris-level legends about the beloved black belt’s deadly hands and theories about who tried to fight him.
Everyone’s excited for the Juneteenth weekend release of the hilarious horror film The Blackening, but one of the biggest plot twists happened in its audience. Another celeb reportedly tried to fight the elite martial artist while attending a screening earlier this week.
In the theater? Yeah, nobody wants smoke with Black Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/YGiGk2j2uQ
— Ocho Medio (@GoHeadGreggg) June 15, 2023
The alleged altercation stayed relatively quiet until a viral tweet called out the unnamed star who almost turned his bad day into his last day.
I went to a screening of The Blackening (good film, very funny) and a male celebrity (whom I will not name) tried to fight THIS MAN 😵 pic.twitter.com/O1AqhcYxQy
— Arrest Adam Silver (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 15, 2023
“I went to a screening of The Blackening (good film, very funny) and a male celebrity (whom I will not name) tried to fight THIS MAN,” the tweet said with a photo series of White.
Black twitter about to do an investigation on who tried to fight Michael Jai White lol
— Just_CJ (@cjwizgeek) June 15, 2023
The pictures include a blurb about White’s seven black belts, a shirtless shot of his super chiseled muscles. and his starring role in Tyson as the heavyweight boxing champ. The former martial arts teacher holds black belts in Shotokan Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Okinawan Kobudo, Goju Ryu, Tang Soo Do, Wushu, and Kyokushin Karate.
AT THE SCREENING!?!? Lmaoooooo DID NOT KNOW THATS BLACK DYNAMITE!?!?
— L (@AsthmaKid) June 15, 2023
To give you an idea of how untouchable he is, not even Mike Tyson could put fear in his heart.
Someone tried to step to MJW?! Listen, when played Mike Tyson in the TV movie an interviewer asked if he was worried Tyson wouldn't like his portrayal. MJW was like, "nah been training and fighting in martial arts since I was 10. He want me he can find me."
— Richard Freeman (@Durden112) June 16, 2023
“Someone tried to step to MJW?! Listen, when played Mike Tyson in the TV movie an interviewer asked if he was worried Tyson wouldn’t like his portrayal. MJW was like, ‘nah been training and fighting in martial arts since I was 10. He want me he can find me.'” one reply said.
I can’t figure out why anyone would put their life at risk trying to fight Michael Jai White pic.twitter.com/2IgSybCsWb https://t.co/njqycVYyMO
— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) June 15, 2023
Luckily for this Chicago Wind wannabe, the crowd saved him from writing a check his hands couldn’t cash.
The celeb in question owes his life to a few brave men who stepped in between, including a retired NBA player 😂
— Arrest Adam Silver (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 15, 2023
“The celeb in question owes his life to a few brave men who stepped in between, including a retired NBA player,” a follow-up tweet added.
Buddy was bout to be eating thru a straw😂 pic.twitter.com/QmbqLhjW99
— Black Poppa Pump 💪🏾 (@WhereisJah_) June 16, 2023
Whew, the plot is thicker than Black Dynamite’s ‘fro! The mystery match-up sparked so much speculation it’s becoming the new “Who bit Beyoncé?”
Nah, we need to know. Is this gonna be “Who bit Beyoncé?” all over again?
— Sharron Paul (@Sharronica) June 15, 2023
Check out the hilarious reactions and theories about who tried to fight Michael Jai White after the flip!
Who Tried To Put The Paws On Spawn? Twitter Detectives Investigate Michael Jai White’s Rumored Rumble
No one spilled the tea with confirmation about who tried to start the alleged altercation, but that only made the story juicier. Michael Jai White attended an influencer screening of The Blackening in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 13. The 55-year-old’s action star wife, Gillian White, was by his side for a date night before the off-screen drama started.
this is hilarious to me because this happened on 6/13. He was in the gym yesterday beating the FAWK out of the bag. 😂😂😂 he left completely drenched.
— 🥂 TROY DAMIEN 🥂 (@troydcharleston) June 15, 2023
Additional clues narrowed down that the man in question was “Black famous” and not a star of The Blackening. That ruled out suggestions like Tom Cruise and the Wahlberg brothers, but the guessing game continued.
Nah, I wanna know who tried to fight Michael Jai White, tho. I know the Black Twitter detectives are on it. 😂
— Blocka Khan (@Starr_Rocque) June 16, 2023
The first squabbling suspect was Brandon T. Jackson, one of the few other celebs seen on the scene at the event.
So Michael Jai White was at the influencer screening of The Blackening at The AMC Grove in Los Angeles and so was Brandon T. Jackson…🤔 pic.twitter.com/IgoIQVb2j2
— kereD (@i__m__kered) June 15, 2023
Attendees debunked this rumor, clarifying that Jackson was one of the Good Samaritans who intervened in the scene-stealing scuffle.
Nope but he did help break it up
— Stacy Loomer (@LoomerStacy) June 16, 2023
They were the only two actually famous men at that premiere who had images on Getty.
— kereD (@i__m__kered) June 15, 2023
Twitter continued to fancast habitual line-steppers for opening the Kingdom Business king’s extra large can of whup*ss. DJ Akademiks, Chris Brown, and Bossie’s names came up, but the Badazz was too busy fighting the feds.
Chris Brown wanted to fight Micheal Jae White?
— Bruce Bateman Esq (@demigodgeous) June 16, 2023
Of course, Kanye’s name came to mind for unnecessary drama.
Was it Kanye? 🤣🤣🤣
— Moonlight Graham (@daz34l) June 16, 2023
It was either Tyrese or Chris Brown. Boosie in lock up so it can't be him
— I PAID EXTRA TO YELL – RT MY PINNED TWEET (@GuruBluXVIII) June 15, 2023
Several people suggested Tyrese was the one who didn’t know when to “throw in the tile.”
So we still haven’t figured out who tried to fight Michael Jai White? I wanna know who the plum fool was? pic.twitter.com/GvZst3WpVV
— Angela Bassett Did The Thing (@_QuitaBee) June 16, 2023
We may never know who tried to throw hands with White, but he’s lucky the Exit Wounds star didn’t kick him into next week. The sensational story sparked an outpouring of love and appreciation for the real-life action hero.
Michael Jai White trending…had me nervous, that's been my dude. He definitely not celebrated enough, he shoulda been a marvel star, thanos or some shit
— King Steve👑⚖️ (@scarantinofam) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White started trending from fans giving him flowers about his undeniably unf*ckwitable status.
See the jokes, reactions, and Chuck Norris-level legends about Michael Jai White after the flip!
Fans Put Some Respect On Living Legend Michael Jai White
As a lifelong martial artist, Michael Jai White doesn’t just talk the talk. He’s really about that life. Despite his dangerous skills, he’s as nice of a person as he is nice with his hands.
Trying to fight Michael Jai White is hilarious like even if you ain’t scared, you won’t win. And it will be nasty.
— Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) June 15, 2023
The incident inspired fans to share their favorite stories and larger-than-life folklore about White. After all, he’s the first Black star of a live-action comic book movie in Spawn and schooled knockout king Kimbo Slice on throwing a punch.
Michael Jai White at this point in his life should be in the same level of internet legend as Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee.
No one in their right mind should ACTIVELY want to fight this man.
NO ONE.
He trains OTHER fighters! AND he trains and fights like it's FUN.
FUN!!! pic.twitter.com/wXVHvFeTNg
— Elegbede Brothers (@elebros) June 15, 2023
Michael Jai White demonstrates an important concept to Kimbo Slice:
It's more important to not telegraph your punches than to throw them fast. pic.twitter.com/OKeoAa20g2
— Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 7, 2023
In the recently released film Come Out Fighting, you can see more of Michael Jai White’s action-packed stunts and epic fight scenes. This fall, he’ll be serving Blaxploitation realness in a shoot-’em-up Western The Outlaw Johnny Black.
Since my friend #MichaelJaiWhite is trending, here's a photo of us on set of a great upcoming film #TheOutlawJohnnyBlack out this fall! (we're working on a new film soon too!) 😊 M~ pic.twitter.com/SE4TVopfjc
— michael bearden (@MichaelBearden) June 16, 2023
Check out more reactions from fans putting some well-deserved respect on Michael Jai White’s name below.
My brother is a actor and told me a second hand story about how some guy was trying to fight Michael at a club and told him to step to the restroom
Said the restroom door didn’t even close all the way Michael was walking back out and the other guy was on the floor socked out 😂
— Sir Dick Bastardly 🇨🇴 (@ChadLanier) June 15, 2023
So wait, we're doing this with Michael Jai White? Like, now that people finally discovered he's a god level martial artist, we're finally giving him folklore status the way folks do Chuck Norris? Because if so, it's past time! Let's go! 🤣
— Blocka Khan (@Starr_Rocque) June 15, 2023
Michael Jai White can Shadow Kick in real life, you dont want it https://t.co/tK8DcO2Kaf pic.twitter.com/jWth7GQlxu
— VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) June 15, 2023
Also, let not forget Michael Jai White scissor kicked 4 dudes so fast that you think it’s 3 pic.twitter.com/FnkzWkS95g
— MARS (@DrugsnTitties) June 16, 2023
Jason Stratham had the career Michael Jai White should have had https://t.co/wpIfOsXELd
— Kail (@VivoTranquil0) June 15, 2023
Michael Jai White once cut the Big Joker playing spades. Nobody said a word.
— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 16, 2023
the answer to every Chuck Norris joke is Michael Jai White. https://t.co/A6a4PP437Z
— WTMNworld (@wtmnworld) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White ever starts beef with me I’m just gonna do him like I’m Indiana Jones Lol https://t.co/quF1vvojJr pic.twitter.com/JAOEmbctQv
— Brandon (@JustB_510) June 16, 2023
The dinosaurs looked at Michael Jai White the wrong way once. You know what happened to them.
— Rick Niggordan (@TheBoyWhoWrote) June 16, 2023
I hope Michael Jai White is having an absolutely fucking great day reading the various Twitter threads about him and his "not to be fucked with" status. 🤣😂🤣
— A Big Butt And A Smile (@abigbutandsmile) June 16, 2023
Kym Whitley & Michael Jai White in "Black Dynamite (2009)
Michael Jai White has stated he was not just playing Black Dynamite, but also the actor playing Black Dynamite. The actor, Ferrante Jones, was a running back for the Baltimore Colts whose career ended due to a broken neck pic.twitter.com/GNs2O9XZ9q
— Cacula ☄️ (@KakulaF) June 11, 2023
Michael Jai White can have a full conversation between the time he throws a boomerang and when it comes back. The boomerang just knows better than to interrupt him. https://t.co/ZmArb1bHJt
— No (@_No__) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White threw a grenade and killed 10 people, then the grenade exploded. https://t.co/AAxsr0jCRX
— Don Dada (@playboi_4) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White finished his can of Murray's in 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/aCJ07rBAJY
— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White has a grizzly bear rug, the bear isn't dead it's just afraid to move. https://t.co/7bEkgByS19
— We tried to tell y'all – African-American proverb (@Jay__Sim) June 16, 2023
Its funny how People think Michael Jai White is just a Buff Actor. Bro has been a Legit Martial Artist since Childhood & is Such a Fight Geek he will go out his way to spar Top MMA Fighters just to improve himself. Man is a Beast so I Pity for the Fool who tried him lmaoo https://t.co/T3bM9OpGaq pic.twitter.com/76Sg5Tt2fl
— Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) June 16, 2023
A crocodile tried to eat Michael Jai White & broke its own jaw on the first bite.
— U mighta seen me in the streets but u don't kno me (@HiredAndFiredUp) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White once uppercut a horse like animal on the Serengeti. They are called giraffes now.
— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 16, 2023
Legend has it that a rattlesnake bit him, looked up to see who he was, and apologized. https://t.co/2vgY1ecVlx
— Mik. | Designer & Organizer (@OkSoMik) June 16, 2023
Literally bit himself in a martyr fashion
— Mik. | Designer & Organizer (@OkSoMik) June 16, 2023
They say Chuck Norris is so fast he can run around the world and punch himself in the back of the head.
Did you know Michael Jai White can also punch Chuck Norris in the back of the head because no one punches Michael Jai White, not even Michael Jai White. 🤣 https://t.co/cCEeRUzuR6
— Renaissance Queen 🦌 (@JuanitaBrazziel) June 16, 2023
This is a thread about Michael Jai White hurting people. A LOT of people. pic.twitter.com/9Iw4uJEKaW
— Tom Cody (@realTomCody) April 3, 2021
Legend has it Michael Jai White can kill two stones with one bird! https://t.co/txxHZiiZYF
— TashaAintSayinShitElse✨ (@TashaTalks_Alot) June 16, 2023
Michael Jai White didn’t play Black Dynamite in a movie, Black Dynamite plays Michael Jai White everyday
— Paul Root (@paulactsbadly) June 16, 2023
If I ever try to fight Michael Jai White, I need someone to wake me up because I must be asleep. If I ever try to fight Michael Jai White for real, I need someone to wake me up because I WILL be asleep
— Lone (@lone_wolf94_) June 15, 2023
Remember, kids, if you see Michael Jai White in a fight with a grizzly bear… HELP THE BEAR!
Who do you think reportedly tried to step to the Blood & Bone brawler?
Continue Slideshow
-
So Sad: New Details About Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zach Reveal Previous Malpractice Complaints From Patients
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
First-Class F*ck Around & Find Out: Chika Addresses Baby-Bashing Backlash After Rant Calling Zonnique Pullins' Daughter A 'Bastard'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.