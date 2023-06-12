1 of 4 ❯ ❮

The fight of the night at the Mayweather vs. Gotti match wasn’t in the ring. Police arrested Joseline Hernandez for battery after she was filmed brutally beating Joseline’s Cabaret star Big Lex. The exhibition match ended with an in-ring brawl on Sunday, but that’s not what has everyone talking. Backstage, reality stars Joseline and Big Lex finally clashed after beef stemming from Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas last year. Uh Oh, ##FightNight has begun with The PR Princess @MsJoseline hitting the @flalivearena stage and giving her performance for the #MayweatherVsGottiIII!! Who’s ready for more entertainment on #ZeusPPV?! Link in bio to purchase your #ZeusPPV and tune into #MayweatherVsGottiIII! pic.twitter.com/XjHbGqdKf7 — @ZeusNetworkOfficial (@The_ZeusNetwork) June 12, 2023 Some say Joseline won the fight and successfully dog-walked Big Lex, who ended up with her wig and clothes snatched. Others cried foul that the Puerto Rican Princess actually jumped her reality rival with multiple people. Dozens of bystanders caught the chaos on camera to piece together some of the details. Joseline is Michael Myers with a lace front. — Benjaminesha Buttons. (@splashisglobal) June 12, 2023 Check out clips of the down-and-dirty drama between Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex after the flip!

Joseline Hernandez Got Big Lex In A Chokehold During Their Fight Joseline ran back up on Big Lex and got her in a chokehold while her backup continued swinging and kicking. Retired boxing pro Antonio Tarver knew the choking was a potentially deadly move. He begged for security to intervene while they stood back watching. “Stop that sh*t! She’s killing that girl!” he yelled. Joseline hernandez beating up big lex zeus fight brawl pic.twitter.com/6rAhKldIO2 — Scam Rap (@ScamRap_) June 12, 2023 Joseline’s husband Ballistic Beats eventually got her to let go. Then he berated Big Lex from coming to a Zeus Network event in South Florida, Joseline’s home turf. ballistic always in a female face 😒😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lm0CZVFwCr — solé (@layxsnv) June 12, 2023 Many comments put Ballistic on blast for jumping into women’s fights to get his licks in rather than de-escalate things. The only people I have ever seen Ballistic go ballistic on were all women and to me, that says a lot…… — Dumpster Baby 👶🏽 (@makeupbyjoxlyn) June 12, 2023 I hope Big Lex sue the shiiit out of Joseline 😂 it was not a 1:1! Then look @ Balistic , lock his sassy ass up too. pic.twitter.com/Ou2XjuXC7U — 𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@theniaiman) June 12, 2023 Yikes! Big Lex may have been taken down in the chaos and alleged jumping, but she was never out. She, fortunately, walked away from the vicious fight. Joseline did, too, until the cops caught up with her. Police Arrest Joseline Hernandez The Morning After Fighting Big Lex The College Hill: Celebrity Edition star got her issue out with Big Lex, but now she has one with the law. TMZ reported that police arrested Joseline for the fight early Monday morning. Joseline Has been Arrested for 4 Battery Charges & Trespassing this morning👀 pic.twitter.com/j8wqnfLLw6 — Baddies:East (@BaddiesOnZeus) June 12, 2023 She faces four charges, including trespassing and battery. Despite the chaotic fighting, Joseline looks relatively untouched in her mugshot.

