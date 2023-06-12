The fight of the night at the Mayweather vs. Gotti match wasn’t in the ring. Police arrested Joseline Hernandez for battery after she was filmed brutally beating Joseline’s Cabaret star Big Lex.
The exhibition match ended with an in-ring brawl on Sunday, but that’s not what has everyone talking. Backstage, reality stars Joseline and Big Lex finally clashed after beef stemming from Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas last year.
Uh Oh, ##FightNight has begun with The PR Princess @MsJoseline hitting the @flalivearena stage and giving her performance for the #MayweatherVsGottiIII!! Who’s ready for more entertainment on #ZeusPPV?!
Link in bio to purchase your #ZeusPPV and tune into #MayweatherVsGottiIII! pic.twitter.com/XjHbGqdKf7
— @ZeusNetworkOfficial (@The_ZeusNetwork) June 12, 2023
Some say Joseline won the fight and successfully dog-walked Big Lex, who ended up with her wig and clothes snatched. Others cried foul that the Puerto Rican Princess actually jumped her reality rival with multiple people. Dozens of bystanders caught the chaos on camera to piece together some of the details.
Joseline is Michael Myers with a lace front.
— Benjaminesha Buttons. (@splashisglobal) June 12, 2023
Check out clips of the down-and-dirty drama between Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex after the flip!
Joseline Hernandez And Big Lex Get Into Stiletto-Swinging, Wig-Pulling Squabble
Where the beef between Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex has been heated.#Blackttwitter #JoselineHernandez #Joseline #JoselineCabaret #BigLex #MayweatherGotti #PopCulture #popculturegoddess #ZeusNetwork #Folllow pic.twitter.com/qruB5x12tp
— Pop Culture Goddess (@popcultgoddess) June 12, 2023
It’s unclear why things popped off, but it seemed like it was “on sight” between the two baddies. Big Lex was swinging big with platform stiletto heels as she seemed to be surrounded.
1 on 1 angle.. Joseline vs Big Lex she whooped her 1 on 1 too #joseline pic.twitter.com/CP4VcVROXt
— duhjay. (@ohso_djay) June 12, 2023
They may have been equally matched, but many say the fight was far from fair.
don’t try and crop the video show what really happened they was getting it one on one and a man dropped her to the floor stop capping for the internet just cuz you like joseline old ass big lex was attacked. This wasn’t a fight. pic.twitter.com/gJuLfVjqC2
— imthatmeangurl (@imthatmeangurl) June 12, 2023
Joseline and Melissa jumping Big Lex is some sick shit. I don't care if Lex thru a drunk them kicking her in the head and jumping her while security holds her is disgusting. I will never support another Joseline show. That's why I canceled Zeus now.
— THEBondyBlue (@BondyBlue) June 12, 2023
Despite the high-heel haymakers, Big Lex fell. That didn’t stop Joseline, who kicked her while she was down.
Her fellow LHH: ATL alum Melissa Scott also jumped in to kick Big Lex while she was on the ground fighting off Joseline. Melissa, in the blue long-sleeve collared shirt, got some swings in, too.
another angle of Big Lex vs Joseline #BigLexBaddieCollection #JoselineCabaret pic.twitter.com/AtW7jhGlgx
— BIG LEX BADDIE COLLECTION INC (@BIGLEXBADDIES) June 12, 2023
Once Joseline was in fight mode, no one was safe, not even security. Multiple videos show that she punched everyone around her as soon as the fight broke up.
Joseline is hitting everyone after her fight with big lex pic.twitter.com/9ou4Io7WsI
— Scam Rap (@ScamRap_) June 12, 2023
The ferocious fight didn’t end there! The meme queen (and her entourage) came back for more.
Like I said- Joseline was JUSTIFIED. Ballistic & Melissa idc they ain’t have to do sht cuz Joseline handled her own. She wrote a check her ass couldn’t cash. #FreeJoseline. Period. pic.twitter.com/uQNSCnZdSS
— Domooo🧞🫧✨ (@idimeology_) June 12, 2023
See the close-up of how the fight nearly took a deadly turn and what charges Joseline Hernandez faces after the flip!
Joseline Hernandez Got Big Lex In A Chokehold During Their Fight
Joseline ran back up on Big Lex and got her in a chokehold while her backup continued swinging and kicking. Retired boxing pro Antonio Tarver knew the choking was a potentially deadly move. He begged for security to intervene while they stood back watching. “Stop that sh*t! She’s killing that girl!” he yelled.
Joseline hernandez beating up big lex zeus fight brawl pic.twitter.com/6rAhKldIO2
— Scam Rap (@ScamRap_) June 12, 2023
Joseline’s husband Ballistic Beats eventually got her to let go. Then he berated Big Lex from coming to a Zeus Network event in South Florida, Joseline’s home turf.
ballistic always in a female face 😒😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lm0CZVFwCr
— solé (@layxsnv) June 12, 2023
Many comments put Ballistic on blast for jumping into women’s fights to get his licks in rather than de-escalate things.
The only people I have ever seen Ballistic go ballistic on were all women and to me, that says a lot……
— Dumpster Baby 👶🏽 (@makeupbyjoxlyn) June 12, 2023
I hope Big Lex sue the shiiit out of Joseline 😂 it was not a 1:1! Then look @ Balistic , lock his sassy ass up too. pic.twitter.com/Ou2XjuXC7U
— 𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@theniaiman) June 12, 2023
Yikes! Big Lex may have been taken down in the chaos and alleged jumping, but she was never out. She, fortunately, walked away from the vicious fight. Joseline did, too, until the cops caught up with her.
Police Arrest Joseline Hernandez The Morning After Fighting Big Lex
The College Hill: Celebrity Edition star got her issue out with Big Lex, but now she has one with the law. TMZ reported that police arrested Joseline for the fight early Monday morning.
Joseline Has been Arrested for 4 Battery Charges & Trespassing this morning👀 pic.twitter.com/j8wqnfLLw6
— Baddies:East (@BaddiesOnZeus) June 12, 2023
She faces four charges, including trespassing and battery. Despite the chaotic fighting, Joseline looks relatively untouched in her mugshot.
