Check out the challenges Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker overcame to get pregnant and why they gave up on IVF after the flip!

The 44-year-old held an enormous sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant” at his June 16 performance, igniting roaring cheers from the crowd. Kourtney beamed on the jumbotron as she jumped up and down with the sign before the 47-year-old jumped from the stage and embraced her.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after years of trying to conceive! She surprised her husband, Travis Barker , with the good news on a giant hand-made sign during a Blink-182 concert.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Documented Their Struggles To Get Pregnant on The Kardashians

The journey to conception hasn’t been an easy one for the newlyweds. The pair shared their trials with IVF on Hulu’s The Kardashians last May.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” the Lemme owner said on the show, which documented the couple’s visits to multiple doctors.

One episode follows the couple going through the egg retrieval process for the first time and later reveals, “Egg retrieval didn’t go the way that we would’ve hoped.”

“He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to the embryo stage,” the oldest Kardashian explained. “We start back again and we are at Dr. A’s office to check my follicles.”

During an appointment with their fertility specialist, Dr. A noted, “This is the best it’s ever been. We’ve never gotten to this point.”

“The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do,” Kourtney shared during a confessional. “It’s nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles.”

In December, the reality star expressed she finally began feeling like herself again after halting IVF treatments. Kourtney shared her feelings in an Instagram story, “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF”.

She added, “For anyone else going through it, it gets better!” The couple also decided to enlist the advice of an Ayurvedic guru, but did not expect the bizarre suggestion recommended. “But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] c*m, like, four times a week.” A full cup of semen four times a week? The Blink-182 star certainly has his work cut out for him.

Travis’ response was that of the average man, “I love this doctor.”

During that time, the PDA-loving pair implied they hadn’t yet followed the guru’s advice. Kourtney chose to undergo a “Panchakarma cleanse.” The procedure promises to “get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs.”

