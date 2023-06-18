Bossip Video

The more, the merrier! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa come together to celebrate their baby boys, Zillion and Zion.

Abby took to Instagram to wish her sons a happy birthday and shared photos with fans. “Twice the fun, Twice the Love. Cheers to 2! We love you, Zillion & Zion,” De La Rosa wrote in the caption.

Nick also took to Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the twins’ birthday. He wrote, “My little guys turned the BIG 2 this week! Thanks to our friends and family who came together to help us celebrate Zilly & Zion! 💙🥳”

“Can’t believe it’s been 2 years already!! Zillion and Zion the world is yours!! I love you so much! Happy birthday sons!!”

It’s very apparent that Nick is a proud papa as he also posted throwback photos from when the twins were babies. One picture showed Zillion and Zion wearing matching Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costumes from Ghostbusters. In another, Cannon cuddles up with the babies.

“Love these dudes so much!!” he wrote.

He also wished the toddler duo a happy birthday on Tik Tok showing them fly kites together at the beach.

“Flying kites is one of my favorite things to do with my kids. Can’t believe you guys are two already! Happy Birthday Zilly & Zion!

The birthday celebration included food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, an inflatable obstacle course, a Rescue Heroes bounce house, a pony, plenty of balloons, and a pair of dinosaur-themed birthday cakes.

Nick and Abby also share a daughter together named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. In addition to his kids with Abby, he fathers twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

The Daily Cannon host welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in July and a daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole, in September. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon in December, two years after the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen.

We wish Nick Cannon a Happy Father’s Day and a Happy Birthday to Zillion and Zion!