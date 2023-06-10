We finally know what Nick Cannon was up to with all those kids: A family band! Mariah Carey said, “A No No!” and Nick revealed what she thinks about his dozen kids!

Nick Cannon doesn’t miss a bag, and he reportedly saw dollar signs at the thought of his football team of kids performing. After all those years of hosting talent competitions, sources say he’s ready to add “show dad” to his long résumé. According to Radar Online, his ex-wife Mariah Carey shut it down quickly.

“Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band. But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she’s opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick’s nine other kids from five different women,” the source claimed.

Mariah and Nick’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan have more than enough spotlight on their own. Millions tuned into Mariah’s Merry Christmas To All special, featuring her first duet performance with Miss Monroe.

“Can we talk about that high note!” the proud mom wrote.

Why lock the twins into the next Jackson 5 (or Cannon 11) when the icon could already have her own Michael and Janet? The 12-year-old twins have no shortage of star power. Watch them strut their stuff together on a mini catwalk.

Mariah stays above the mess in Nick’s life, so it’s no surprise she reportedly wants to keep it that way.

Check out what Mariah thinks about Nick Cannon’s 12 kids with six women after the flip!