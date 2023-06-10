We finally know what Nick Cannon was up to with all those kids: A family band! Mariah Carey said, “A No No!” and Nick revealed what she thinks about his dozen kids!
Nick Cannon doesn’t miss a bag, and he reportedly saw dollar signs at the thought of his football team of kids performing. After all those years of hosting talent competitions, sources say he’s ready to add “show dad” to his long résumé. According to Radar Online, his ex-wife Mariah Carey shut it down quickly.
“Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band. But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she’s opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick’s nine other kids from five different women,” the source claimed.
Mariah and Nick’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan have more than enough spotlight on their own. Millions tuned into Mariah’s Merry Christmas To All special, featuring her first duet performance with Miss Monroe.
“Can we talk about that high note!” the proud mom wrote.
Why lock the twins into the next Jackson 5 (or Cannon 11) when the icon could already have her own Michael and Janet? The 12-year-old twins have no shortage of star power. Watch them strut their stuff together on a mini catwalk.
Mariah stays above the mess in Nick’s life, so it’s no surprise she reportedly wants to keep it that way.
Check out what Mariah thinks about Nick Cannon’s 12 kids with six women after the flip!
Nick Cannon Reveals What Mariah Carey Thinks About His Dozen Kids With Six Women: “Don’t Bring None Of That Bullsh*t”
Although Nick always praises Mariah as a great mom and co-parent, but the diva never dabbled in his baby mama drama. In a recent episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, Nick opened up about co-parenting with Mariah 10 more kids later.
The Daily Cannon host commended Mariah’s exquisite energy, explaining that she’s very “high frequency” about his above and beyond-blended family. She checks in with her ex about his spirit and how he manages the five other households’ worth of children. About half of them are still in diapers.
Mariah takes the “good fences make good neighbors” approach to Nick’s other kids and baby mamas.
“She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bullsh*t to the Manor of Carey. Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit,” he said about the Butterfly singer’s vibranium boundaries.
We may never see Nick’s dream of the Cannon Clan performing together. However, with 25 years in the game, he has everything can definitely start another Hollywood dynasty.
What do you think about Nick Cannon forming a family band with his kids?
