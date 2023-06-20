Bossip Video

Are you ready for They Cloned Tyrone?

All eyes were on multiple John Boyegas and Teyonah Parris who shined at Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone opening night premiere during the American Black Film Festival in Miami.

With a crowd of festivalgoers cheering in the background, Boyega turned heads as three different versions of himself while Teyonah stunned on her first carpet since welcoming her baby back in March.

Other notable attendees included Tabitha Brown, Lance Gross, Terrence J, and the cast/filmmakers who posed with the custom Tyrone donk designed by Sage “Donkmaster” Thomas.

In Netfix’s Blaxploitation Sci-Fi Comedy They Cloned Tyrone, “a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Peep the trippy trailer below:

Play

“There’s something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh,” said Boyega in an interview with EW. “Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s***. It didn’t matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I’m just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that.”

Directed by Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland.

“I think it’s a new creative direction,” Boyega continued. “There’s been a lot of talk right now about big studio projects and wanting more nuanced stories, going back to those dramas and comedies that we miss, especially during the heyday of Black cinema. I think this is a cool representation of that, with really funny moments.”

They Called Tyrone premieres exclusively on Netflix July 21, 2023.