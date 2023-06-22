Bossip Video

It’s that time of year! Students who have worked tirelessly to get their diplomas and start their professional lives are walking across the stage, doin’ The Dougie, hittin’ the Griddy, and celebrating their accomplishments. Even those graduates who aren’t cuttin’ a rug still want their moment to shine. Unfortunately for one young Black woman, a cantankerous Karen tried to pee on her parade.

A popular Tik Tok creator named Kadia Iman (@kadiaimantv) was excited to announce herself to the audience when the white woman (we don’t know her name so she shall henceforth be referred to as microphone Karen) who was controlling the audio snatched the device away before she could get her bars off. Here’s what happened next…

Following the #FFFFFF fracas, Kadia took to her TikTok page to explain why she was knuckin’ and buckin’ and ready to fight.

She alleged that she and another student noticed that Microphone Karen was pulling the plug on Black students much faster than everyone else.

“The people that went before me and everything, they all got to say their name, their major, and even extras. Me and another girl noticed that she was pulling the mic down super fast for some Black people…”

Despite her displeasure with the microphone Karen, Kadia didn’t let that monkey stop her show. Based on her IG story, she flew straight to Tokyo, Japan to soak up some culture from the far east. She also left a couple messages to critics and haters who are wishing bad on her for reclaiming her voice.

“To everyone saying I should be embarrassed…or I’ll never get a job…I am a Black woman in America I’m always in the right u will not gaslight me into thinking I’m the bad guy I did it for girls who look like me love u.”

How ya love that?