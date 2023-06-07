Yes Laude!

The Class of 2023 showed up and showed OWT during Graduation SZN that boasted viral commencement moments, stunning campus photoshoots, and esteemed celebrity grads like Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White who earned her doctoral degree in Religious Liberal Arts from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

According to its website, the online school of theology at the graduate level is “committed to providing a sound, biblical education to those called to the preaching ministry” with a “complete seminary education available to every qualified student called by Jesus Christ to minister to His church.”

The 35-year-old mother of two announced the news on her Instagram page with a photo of her diploma amid her ongoing image rebrand.

“On January 17, 2023, I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College,” she wrote. “Doctor Angela Renee White.”

White opened up about the degree and walking in June during an interview with Yung Miami on her popular Caresha Please podcast. (4:50 mark)

“So anybody can get a doctorate’s degree, like Oprah had got one, Denzel Washington and a few other people,” she explained on the show. “So, its different colleges that can nominate you and they go out and they advocate for you, everything that you’ve done in your career and then you’re granted it from that college. And it just so happened to be a bible college.”

