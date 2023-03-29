Bossip Video

As things between Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs get more serious, it’s only right that the father of her children, Omarion, meets the man making her so happy.

During a recent interview with Sway In The Morning, Omarion revealed exactly what went down the first time he and Taye Diggs met. According to the R&B singer, he had never met Diggs until very recently while at school for his son’s class project.

“I just met him for the first time and seems like a cool dude and he has kids of his own and he’s an older man so I only expect good things from him,” he told Sway. “We met at my son’s class project, and he came through.”

Apryl Jones and Omarion were together for several years, becoming a fan favorite on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Their relationship came to an end in 2016, very shortly after their second child, A’mei was born. They also share a son named Megaa, who is 8 years old.

Despite the split, the two have maintained a strong relationship for their children and have both expressed a desire to co-parent their children in a healthy way, despite anything going on in their personal lives.





Play



As for Jones’ relationship with Diggs, dating rumors began to make their way around the internet after Apryl was spotted at several events getting cozy with the actor. The pair posted multiple Instagram videos that made fans wonder if they were a couple, which they finally confirmed in 2022.

In an interview with Spotify’s Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson in February, the couple revealed how they came into one another’s lives, with Diggs admitting that he slid into the reality star’s DMs, thinking she was out of his league.

“We met on Instagram, not on purpose,” said Taye. “When I was single I was one of those people that would just scroll through like, ‘Oh my God look at…I could never…’ It was just like, ‘These people are out there? Who are these people?’ It was like a love-hate thing because I hated them because they looked so perfect. You can’t be real. But then it was just something to look at.”

He continued, “Every once in a while I would hit someone’s profile,” sharing that one day he found himself on Jones’s page where she was doing comical lip sync videos making fun of motherhood. “I literally just said, ‘You’re hilarious.’ Didn’t think she’d give a response because I thought she was [way out of my league],” he said. He didn’t think she was the kind of girl who would be into a guy like him. Nevertheless, she ended up responding.

Luckily for him, Apryl was on the same page.