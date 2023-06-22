Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky is never shy about professing his love for his better half.

After Rocky and Rihanna showed up for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, the couple made their way to the rapper’s Spotify Beach performance at the Cannes Lions festival the next day.

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, was spotted wearing a sheer, diamond-patterned dress over sparkly black lingerie, which perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. In clips shared on Twitter, Rih can be seen making her way through the crowd as her man performs, later standing on a balcony overlooking the Spotify Beach crowd to watch him onstage.

At one point during his set, sources tell Billboard that Rocky dedicated his 2022 song “D.M.B.” — also called “DAT$ MAH B!*$H” — to his “beautiful wife in the f***ing building. I love her.” While the couple keeps their relationship and family life fairly private, there’s no word that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gotten married, so it would seem like he’s calling Rih his “wife” as a term of affection.

While fans are always happy to see another maternity look from Rihanna, one thing they’re not too fond of is the singer’s friendship with Jason Lee. The CEO and founder of Hollywood Unlocked was seen standing next to Rih throughout Rocky’s performance, clearly attending the event together.

In response to his attendance, some of the Fenty founder’s fans took to Twitter to express their disdain, wondering why the star likes the gossip blogger who shared the first photos of Rih’s son, RZA, with the superstar’s permission.

Unsurprisingly, Jason Lee had something to say about all the folks questioning his proximity to Rihanna, insisting he’s always making it into people’s minds without even trying.

“I be f***ing the internet up without even trying,” tweeted Lee. “Y’all want me to give you something to be mad at today.”