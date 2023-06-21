Bossip Video

Everyone’s aghast over Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Fashion Show that bristled with star power as alllllll your faves were in attendance.

On Tuesday, celebs flocked to Paris to witness Williams’ debut as LV’s new men’s creative director.

FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: JULIEN DE ROSA / Getty

Williams shut down the city’s Pont Neuf bridge for the runway show that featured 74 looks from the French fashion house’s Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 line.

The extravagant collection featured classic Louis Vuitton motifs like its monogram and Damier checks and was modeled by the likes of No Malice and a (Jim Jones dissing) Pusha T of the Clipse.

 

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Louis Vuitton - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Men Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

In addition to the rap duo, seen on the Louis Vuitton scene were Jay Z and Beyoncé who both wore the brand and walked hand-in-hand to the show.

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Bey donned a gold Louis Vuitton power suit, oversized shades, and an embellished handbag…

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

while Hov wore the brand’s signature camouflage-inspired print.

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Bey also showcased her lewk on IG.

Jay also performed several tracks at the Louis Vuitton show and fittingly closed with h “N***s in Paris” with Pharrell by his side.

Jay and Bey weren’t the only power couple on the scene, however, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were also spotted at the show.

 

Rih Rih skipped the carpet but pulled up with her burgeoning bump and her boyfriend in tow.

The two kissed and canoodled…

and Rih rocked a checkered two-piece set complete with a matching jacket and beanie. A$AP also matched his Queen in a complementary denim look and accessorized with a beanie and shades.

 

Other celebs at the show included a two-piece set rocking Zendaya, who posed alongside stylist Law Roach.

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The Euphoria stunner, 26, was recently announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador and the face of their iconic Capucines bag.

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

She was joined by Kim Kardashian who sat front row alongside Jared Leto…

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

and a “blueberry lip” rocking Megan Thee Stallion.

FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

Not to be outdone, a purple-streaked Naomi Campbell looked lovely in her Louis V…

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

and so did an oversized jacket rocking Kelly Rowland…

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

as well as global superstar Anitta who hit the stage…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Source: Jonathan Moscrop / Getty

 

The ladies were joined by Tyler The Creator who posed with his Louis bag and Willow and Jaden Smith…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Source: tephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

rapper Skepta who donned a Louis Vuitton set…

FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

a futuristic inspired Quavo…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

a fashion-loving Russell and Nina Westbrook…

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Pharrell’s wife Helen and son Rocket…

FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

and Tom-Boy dressed Coi Leray.

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

What do YOU think about Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show?

Play

See more looks below.

 

Categories: red carpet
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.