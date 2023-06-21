Bossip Video

Everyone’s aghast over Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Fashion Show that bristled with star power as alllllll your faves were in attendance.

On Tuesday, celebs flocked to Paris to witness Williams’ debut as LV’s new men’s creative director.

Williams shut down the city’s Pont Neuf bridge for the runway show that featured 74 looks from the French fashion house’s Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 line.

The extravagant collection featured classic Louis Vuitton motifs like its monogram and Damier checks and was modeled by the likes of No Malice and a (Jim Jones dissing) Pusha T of the Clipse.

In addition to the rap duo, seen on the Louis Vuitton scene were Jay Z and Beyoncé who both wore the brand and walked hand-in-hand to the show.

Bey donned a gold Louis Vuitton power suit, oversized shades, and an embellished handbag…

while Hov wore the brand’s signature camouflage-inspired print.

Bey also showcased her lewk on IG.

Jay also performed several tracks at the Louis Vuitton show and fittingly closed with h “N***s in Paris” with Pharrell by his side.

Jay and Bey weren’t the only power couple on the scene, however, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were also spotted at the show.

Rih Rih skipped the carpet but pulled up with her burgeoning bump and her boyfriend in tow.

The two kissed and canoodled…

and Rih rocked a checkered two-piece set complete with a matching jacket and beanie. A$AP also matched his Queen in a complementary denim look and accessorized with a beanie and shades.

Other celebs at the show included a two-piece set rocking Zendaya, who posed alongside stylist Law Roach.

The Euphoria stunner, 26, was recently announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador and the face of their iconic Capucines bag.

She was joined by Kim Kardashian who sat front row alongside Jared Leto…

and a “blueberry lip” rocking Megan Thee Stallion.

Not to be outdone, a purple-streaked Naomi Campbell looked lovely in her Louis V…

and so did an oversized jacket rocking Kelly Rowland…

as well as global superstar Anitta who hit the stage…

The ladies were joined by Tyler The Creator who posed with his Louis bag and Willow and Jaden Smith…

rapper Skepta who donned a Louis Vuitton set…

a futuristic inspired Quavo…

a fashion-loving Russell and Nina Westbrook…

Pharrell’s wife Helen and son Rocket…

and Tom-Boy dressed Coi Leray.

What do YOU think about Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show?

See more looks below.