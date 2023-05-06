Bossip Video

Did A$AP Rocky really put a ring on it? Or is Rihanna back to trolling fans online about her private life?

Rihanna plays too much, especially when the impatient public is thirsty to know her every move. After the power couple shut down the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, they raised more questions than why they were tardy to the party. Her epic bridal-inspired gown made fans wonder if the choice was about more than slaying fashion’s biggest night. Rihanna fueled the rumors, teasing that she and Rocky might have tied the knot.

“shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride #idoKARL #METgala2023,” Rihanna Tweeted with a series of pictures from the couple’s Met Gala arrival.

The all-white A-line Valentino gown and endless train definitely felt like a preview of Rihanna as a gorgeous, glowing bride.

The expecting mom didn’t need a bouquet because she was the bouquet. Before she revealed the gown’s form-fitting bodice and spaghetti straps, Rih arrived in a cloud of oversized flowers.

Rocky beamed at the “We Found Love” singer the entire time they walked the red carpet. He rocked a white collared shirt, black tie and suit jacket with a red kilt and jeans in an homage to the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala theme. He accessorized with a big bright smooch from Rihanna’s red lipstick, but did he kiss “de bride?”

If the cute couple walked up the Met Gala steps instead of walking down the aisle, some fans think it’s fittingly iconic.

Others want to see more of a production worthy of their star power.

“Stop soft launching your marriage and release the photos of your real wedding,” one fed up comment said.

Another wrote, “Is this your official marriage announcement ?? Cause it’s kind of not giving”

Only time will tell how serious the “Lift Me Up” singer was. She quickly shut down pregnancy speculation when she was seemingly showing in December 2021.

“Y’all breed me every year d**mit lol,” she reportedly responded to someone asking if she had a gut full of human.

Rih waited another month to share the good news about her and Rocky’s first child with a maternity shoot in their edgy signature styles.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Have Been Seen On The Scene, But Not Honeymooning Yet

The proud new parents made have been out and about lately, but none on the public’s radar seemed like a honeymoon. Even their recent trip to romantic Paris seemed relatively low-key, focused on shopping and possible property-hunting.

In addition to dinner dates and family outings with their baby boy, Rih was seen on the scene living her best life.

On Thursday, she wore a chic oversized New York Yankees bomber jacket for a girls’ night out in NYC. According to People, she “completed the look with a distressed white mini-skirt and knee-high white boots, all while carrying a white Dior bag.”

The 35-year-old was kicking it with her best friend, Melissa Forde. The BFFs enjoyed a night out together at Casa Cipriani for dinner.

The Daily Mail reports on Friday night, Rih and Rocky stepped out for the birthday party of Alexandre Arnault. He’s the son of French billionaire Bernard Arnault. Their family owns several luxury brands, including Moet & Chandon champagne, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Fendi.

The Arnaults also own LVMH, which funded the Fenty luxury clothing line in 2019. The historic business deal made Rihanna “the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison.”

For the elite birthday bash, she rocked head-to-toe patchwork fur the way only the fashion icon could. The baby bump was out with her gray fur halter crop top. More gray fur draped from her brown leather mini skirt. She completed the look with a two-tone floor-length fur coat and strappy heels.

Do you think Rihanna was trolling, or is she not-so-secretly married to A$AP Rocky already?