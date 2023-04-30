Bossip Video

The season finale of Life After Lockup airs this week on WeTV, but for this season’s fan favorites Derek Warner and his girlfriend Monique Robinson the saga definitely continues!

Saturday, April 29th, Monique and Derek took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

“I said Yes!!!” Monique captioned the post, which included a reel of highlights from the couple’s three year relationship. “This day was a very special day to us, 2/19/23. This was our 3 year anniversary!” She went on, addressing her fiancé directly, “Derek, thank you for loving me unconditionally. This has been a rollercoaster ride. We let the world in to witness our love story. Our crazy ups and downs and throughout it all, we stood strong and always put each other first. Many don’t understand our love but it’s not for everyone to understand. Thank you for changing for the better. I love you baby. Your fiancée, soon to be WIFE, Mrs. Warner!

I can’t wait to plan our wedding and spend the rest of my life with you! ❤️”

Monique finished the post by thanking fans of the Lockup series for following them on their journey together.

The couple posted their newly engaged status in collaboration with one another. Derek joined in his bride-to-be’s excitement by commenting underneath her caption:

“It’s OFFICIAL you said YES💍 MY FIANCÉE SOON TO BE WIFE FROM THIS DAY FOWARD I’M A RESPECT, CHERISH & LOVE YOU THE WAY YOU WANNA BE LOVE Thank you for holding me down, being there for me during them hard times, loving and forgiving me for messing up over & over again. These days are gonna be our best days I’m a hold it down, take care of you and give you the world.

Thank you for believing in me when everybody else gave up on me, for loving me unconditionally like I always asked. Now it’s time to smile, laugh, be happy, live and enjoy life as my wife. I LOVE YOU MONIQUE❗️❗️❗️”

Love is such a beautiful thing, isn’t it?

Hit the flip for our interview with the happy couple