Bossip Video

If somehow you are unfamiliar with KenTheMan’s game, then you gon’ learn today.

Kentavia Miller is a 29-year-old MC from the city that produces a whole lot of legends, Houston, Texas. She’s been making herself known in the music industry for a couple of years now, starting with the success of her record “He Be Like” back in 2020. Since then, she has released two projects, 4 Da 304s and What’s My Name.

More recently, her song “No Name” has completely taken her fans by storm and with one listen, it’s pretty easy to understand why.

For those who may be confused by her name, KenTheMan is a woman. Her professional moniker represents what she calls “an interesting starting point” and she doesn’t shy away from talking about how it makes people feel. She told the Houston Chronicle, “I love to talk about it because it’s just about the ego.” Confidence that often bleeds into cockiness is part of the DNA of a well-respected rap superstar, and KenTheMan is definitely cut from that cloth.

“I just typed it in on SoundCloud,” she says. “Then, people started telling me when I rap that I have this dominance in the booth, this aggression that a man would normally have. I really do feel like my alter ego is a masculine force. I talk about girl stuff, but it’s in a way that a guy would express it.”

As arbiters of taste and culture, there is no way in hell that we could do a Fresh Face Friday for Black Music Month and not include such an attention-commanding lyrical baddie like KenTheMan. We asked her to share her view on Black music today in the context of our historic creative icons, and this is what she had to say:

“Black music has always found a way to evolve, I love seeing the changes in it because it’s never expected. From the beats to the sound to the bounce to the gender, it’s always growing. I think black music in this day and age and the past sound is beautiful in its own way. I believe we are the only genre of evolution, but of course we are the culture. The start of it all!”

Amen to that, sista. Amen. Make sure you tap with KenTheMan on all her socials and be on the lookout for new music dropping soon!