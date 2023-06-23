Bossip Video

Drew Sidora is speaking out about her impending divorce and confirming what made her reach the point of no return. “The behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped,” said the housewife.

As previously reported, the star who filed a divorce petition 61 minutes before Ralph Pittman despite him allegedly “trying to embarrass and humiliate her” by filing first, said that her “irretrievably broken” marriage had instances of “cruel treatment.”

She also alleged that her estranged ex participated in “extra-marital sexual relations” as he was “a serial cheater and adulterer” during their nine-year union.

Now, Sidroa’s speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about the moment she knew there was no going back.

“Well everything in the petition I obviously stand by and it was just a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage,” Sidora, 38, told the publication. “And I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging.”

The Real Housewife of Atlanta star also confirmed that her “breaking point” was reached when some of their marital issues “started to happen on camera” and she began to feel “embarrassment on top of what we were dealing with behind closed doors.”

“[It was] definitely the breaking point and enough is enough,” she confessed to PEOPLE. “And I didn’t see that coming. Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much.”

It’s unclear what “embarrassing” situations played out for Sidora this season on #RHOA, but throughout the show, viewers have been aghast at Pittman’s gaslighting of his wife while cameras rolled, most noticeably when it came to a trip to Tampa.

Back in 2020, the couple was filmed arguing about a time when Pittman went missing after an argument for three days and didn’t disclose his whereabouts. The #RHOA hubby gaslit his wife throughout the entire conversation by likening his leaving to the “stress” he feels as a black man.

“You don’t really, truly understand men and how we work, especially Black men,” said Pittman. “If I leave, it’s really, truly in the spur of the moment because I need to get away, and I’m making the best decision I possibly can make at that moment.

He continued,

“Staying is worse than me leaving,” he added before disclosing his actual location during his absence. “And I leave because you have no idea about the pressure that I have that’s on my shoulders. I came from nothing. I’m the first generation where I’m trying to create what a true legacy looks like.”

After some pleading from his wife, he begrudgingly shared that he went to Tampa, Florida to clear his head. He insisted that he was alone.

Seasons later, the two had a “dinner party from hell” where they traded insults including Sidora alleging her husband was called a “maniac.”

Despite their issues and the embarrassment, Sidora also told PEOPLE that she hopes for an amicable divorce, something Pittman also said he was seeking.

Let’s hope that these two can get to a good place.