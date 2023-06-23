Bossip Video

Cardi B is celebrating an important milestone for her daughter Kulture ahead of her fifth birthday.

On Thursday, June 22, the former reality star celebrated her daughter Kulture Kiari’s graduation. The 4-year-old looked absolutely adorable in a big pink tulle dress with a lab coat over it as she walked up to the microphone and said, “When I grow up, I want to be a doctor.”

“Dr. Cephus,” Cardi captioned the video, in which she can be heard cheering in the background.

The rapper went on to post a carousel of photos from Kulture’s graduation, which feature the little one donning a bright blue cap and gown over her dress. Each one of the snaps show the 4-year-old flashing a huge smile, including one where she holds up an award certificate celebrating her for having “The Best Dance Moves.”

Other flicks show the toddler cuddled up with her mom, playing with her dog in the car, and enjoying some seriously extravagant milkshakes at what seems to be a celebration dinner after her graduation.

“My baby moving on up🎓I’m a emotional proud mommy🥺🖤,” Cardi wrote in her caption. “Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby 🌏.”