Bossip Video

[Chef] Cardi B, is partnering with a brand to show just how easy and affordable it is to feed your family and she’s doing so in her own bubbly Belcalis way.

The rapper/mom/entrepreneur is announcing a partnership with Knorr for her “Cardi B’s Taste Combo“, a menu of delicious and affordable recipes.

A press release reports that the recipes call for just a few ingredients like chicken, a medley of veggies, and flavorful Knorr® Chicken Bouillon to whip up food that’s ready in 30 minutes and is under $4 per serving.

“Knorr is a staple in my kitchen and an ingredient I have been cooking with for many years,” said Cardi B via statement. “My Cardi B Taste Combo brings together protein, veggies and Knorr Bouillon. That bouillon, by the way, is my secret ingredient to turn up the taste for my family! With Knorr, everyone can create their own delicious combos in their own kitchens.”

“While many turn to combo meals for an easy meal that tastes great and pleases many around the table, Knorr Taste Combos aims to remind everyone that such a delicious meal is also attainable – and easy to make – in the kitchen at home,” added Gina Kiroff, North America Marketing Lead for Knorr. “By partnering with Cardi B, a Knorr fan and also busy working parent herself, we knew we could inspire families to create meals that may not be fast-food, but that are soooo good.”

To promote the collab, Cardi the cook actually surprised three fast-food-loving families who thought they were taste-testing new fast food, but instead met her and cooked up a “Cardi B’s Taste Combo” meal.

“This is easy, it’s delicious!” said one of the Taste Combo participants. “Don’t tell me, I know—tell the people!” said Cardi.

Play

Knorr notes that you too can try your own Combo meal if you’re located in select areas of Manhattan and Chicago. The brand has announced an exclusive delivery partnership with Grubhub and on Thursday, June 8, you can search the app for “Cardi B’s Taste Combo” and try it out for FREE with codes KNORRCHI for Chicago and KNORRNYC for New York.

Additionally, Knorr is inviting all enthusiasts of cooking at home to share how they integrate the flavor of Knorr into meals at home by sharing their everyday recipes on TikTok and using #KnorrVsCombo.

Head to KnorrTasteCombos.com for more info.