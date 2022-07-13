Bossip Video

Cardi B and Offset are no stranger to spoiling their daughter, Kulture, giving her some pretty big expectations to live up to very early on.

The famous toddler just celebrated her fourth birthday, and even though she’s not an only child anymore, her parents still made sure she got a one-of-a-kind gift to celebrate the occasion. On Sunday, Cardi and Offset celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a trip to Candytopia and a whopping $50,000 in cash.

In a clip Offset posted to his Instagram Story, Kulture was seen asking her famous father to buy her cotton candy while leaning out of the window of a black SUV. Just a few moments later, she was seen holding a stack of cash.

In the background of the video, Cardi can be heard asking, “What is that,” as the little one sat in the car with a big smile on her face. The birthday girl responded by calling the stack of cash a “ticket,” slang for a million dollars. The Migos rapper corrected her, replying, “It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50.”

The happy family posted multiple videos to their Instagram Story throughout their day of celebration, making their way around the Candytopia exhibit with Kulture and her little brother, 10-month-old Wave.

While there doesn’t seem to be quite as much backlash this time around, thanks to Cardi and Offset, Kulture is no stranger to extravagant birthday gifts. The “Stir Fry” rapper gifted his daughter a pink Birkin bag for her second birthday, which sparked some serious controversy.

Now, it’s become more than clear that Cardi B and Offset are going to spoil their kids, regardless, so it looks like folks have gotten used to it.