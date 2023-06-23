Bossip Video

While DC Young Fly publicly grieves the loss of Jacky Oh, he reveals how faith is helping him cope.

Weeks after the heartbreaking news of Jacky passing, the comedian is still learning how to live without her. On Wednesday, he appeared on The Steve Harvey Morning Show with 85th South Show co-hosts Karlous Miller and Chico Bean. In addition to discussing their new Ghetto Legends comedy special on Netflix, DC Young Fly talked about turning to faith.

“There’s no human secret way of dealing with things, especially when real life hits you. And I think a lot of people don’t know real life — you make and create how your life can go today, but you don’t know where your life is going to go tomorrow,” the 31-year-old said.

In the face of such overwhelming pain, all the “God-fearing” comedian could do was focus on his spirituality.

“Once I learned that I can’t control life and the things that surround it, but I can control my spirit — it’s one thing I do got control over — I don’t care about nothing. I’m God fearing. I lead by the spirit, not by the flesh. You got a human mind and you got a spirit mind,” he told Harvey.

This echoes the emotional eulogy the actor gave at Jacky’s funeral last week.

DC Young Fly isn’t just leaning on God to be strong for himself. He still has a family to take care of. The Wild ‘N Out star and Jacky Oh shared three young children together: Nova, 6; Nala, 2; and Prince Nehemiah, 10 months.

DC Young Fly compared avoiding loss in life to avoiding accidents in traffic. He emphasized that it’s important to “understand what’s bigger than you.” No matter how careful you are, something can still go terribly wrong.

“Yeah I’ve been ducking and dodging, but I still got hit. You can drive as safe as possible, but you still get hit. And it’s on you to maneuver and show people when you do get hit what you are gonna do,” he continued.

He still struggles with the “unfortunate situation” of grieving while having his “life on display.”

“Day for day, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just thank God I still have my mind to figure it out,” he admitted.

Jacky Oh was reportedly in Miami for a Mommy Makeover before she was found unresponsive on May 31. The tributes to her praised her positive loving presence and how incredible of a mother she was.