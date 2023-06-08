Bossip Video

DC Young Fly is opening up about the tragic passing of his longtime love in a heartfelt post. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW,” wrote the grieving comedian.

On Thursday, the Wild ‘N Out star broke his silence and penned a touching tribute on Instagram to Jacky Oh, the late mom of his three children.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad,” began the comedian. “But every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner. 😢You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!”

He also noted that Oh was rooted in faith as a “God-fearing woman” and said despite the tragedy he won’t question the higher power.

“You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER,” he wrote. “🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

He continued,

“You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!

He concluded his post by applauding their “super strong” children for helping him cope and noted that the matriarch will be with him “forever.”

“The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

This is the second time that Young Fly has spoken on Oh’s passing. He previously released a brief statement to USA TODAY thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers while requesting privacy.

BOSSIP is sending heartfelt condolences to DC Young Fly and the friends and family of Jacky Oh.