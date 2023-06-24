Bossip Video

Russell Simmons’ daughter Aoki Lee Simmons remains vocal about her father’s mistreatment amid trolls invading her DMs.

The 20-year-old- took to her InstaStories to address those attempting to discredit her claims about her father’s toxic behavior towards not only her but her sister, Ming Lee, and mother, Kimora Lee Simmons.

“I wonder how your mothers, sisters, daughters, nieces, girlfriends, wives, would feel seeing some of the sexist, racist, honestly foul comments and messages some of you ‘men’ are leaving me”, she wrote. The Harvard grad continued, “The misogynistic stereotypes and names, the absolute hate for women of color a lot of your comments show, just waiting to take [out] your anger at how you feel you’ve been ‘treated’ by women. All of us ‘bit—- are like this’ and ‘this is the problem with you girls/women/black women/bitter women/hoes/ skanks today.’ No, how about all YOU Bit—- are like this.”

Aoki is befuddled by the number of middle-aged men who are disparaging her and Black women as a whole simply because she spoke about the verbal abuse and harassment at the hands of her dad, “I only see one bitter mess in a DM between a 40+ year old male stranger yelling at me about ‘all the bitter black women’ I represent, and it’s not the 20-year-old on the receiving end,” she expressed.

Release the screenshots, girl! These menacing men do not deserve to have their anonymity protected.

She followed the post with a throwback pic of herself with the Def Jam co-founder, “Until a short time ago, this is the man who told me ‘always defend and look after your mother girls,’ and ‘never let a man curse at you,’ ‘you call Daddy if a man ever tries to yell [at] you or scare you. That’s never ok! Real men don’t shout at women and girls,'” Aoki wrote. “So to all the toxic men in my comments using ‘Im defending him’ to be foul, and talk about all the grievances you have with women, you can save it.” The Nomad Management model added, “It’s pathetic. [My dad] would agree. I know that for sure.”

The public dispute began after Ming Lee wished Kimora, 48, a Happy Father’s Day instead of the record exec.

Russell married the former model and businesswoman in 1998. The pair called it quits 11 years later in 2009.

Kimora stated the Phat Farm creator was “bullying” and “threatening” their kids in a video posted to IG. However, Russell blames his ex-wife for his strained relationships with their daughters. Aoki quickly shut down his claims by posting text and video messages from her dad, which have since been deleted.

“My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself,” Aoki’s caption read. “He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma … He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say, ‘Ooh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine.”

The entrepreneur issued a public apology to his daughters, writing on Instagram, “God is testing you a little bit, it’s OK, be strong. They are called growing pains … DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling … but know this … there are no conditions … for sure I love you guys more than I love myself.”

Before this incident, Russell made headlines after 18 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Rumors swirled that he abruptly left his businesses and fled Bali after the allegations to escape the charges.

He maintains his innocence.

Hopefully, the yoga lover can find peace and reconnect with his daughters because “nobody wins when the family feuds.”