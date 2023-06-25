MC Lyte brought out the hip-hop legends to celebrate Busta Rhymes before he receives the Lifetime Achievement honor at the 2023 BET Awards!
Before the highly anticipated #HipHop50 tribute at Sunday night’s BET Awards, industry icons came together to recognize one of their own. Who better to host than the voice behind some of Black culture’s biggest moments, MC Lyte? She kicked off the awards show weekend with an epic event in Busta’s honor.
On Friday, June 23, Busta’s friends and peers came together for The Prelude: An Evening with Hip-Hop Royalty Hosted by MC Lyte with a Spotlyte on Busta Rhymes. The star-studded guest list included Big Daddy Kane, Yo-Yo, Jimmy Jam, Mona Scott-Young Omarion, Kym Whitley, Estelle, DJ D-Wreck, Affion Crockett, and Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis.
Of course, you can’t recognize Busta Rhymes’ more than 30 years in the game without Spliff Star by his side.
Check out BET’s announcement of Busta Rhymes’ Lifetime Achievement Award and more pictures from his star-studded celebration after the flip!
BET Announces Busta Rhymes Will Receive The Lifetime Achievement Award
Earlier that day, BET revealed that he will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Award-winning multi-platinum MC, songwriter, record producer, and actor Busta Rhymes will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at “BET Awards” 2023. The coveted award commemorates industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry,” the network announced.
Fans can look forward to an all-star tribute performance for the Flatbush native, including a mini Flipmode Squad reunion.
“Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests will take the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy,” the statement continued.
Busta’s chart-topping catalog features hits with Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, and fellow mile-a-minute MC Twista.
“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy,” said BET CEO Scott Mills.
“We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”
Don’t let the Lifetime Achievement Award fool you! Busta Rhymes is far from finished. The 51-year-old just released “Beach Ball” featuring Bia.
Check out more pictures from the Spotlyte on Busta Rhymes event below!
Tune in to the 2023 BET Awards live Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST!
Continue Slideshow
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
‘Black Dynamite’ Death Wish: Twitter Gives Michael Jai White His Flowers After Jive Turkey Tries To Fight Him At ‘The Blackening’ Screening
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.