MC Lyte brought out the hip-hop legends to celebrate Busta Rhymes before he receives the Lifetime Achievement honor at the 2023 BET Awards!

Before the highly anticipated #HipHop50 tribute at Sunday night’s BET Awards, industry icons came together to recognize one of their own. Who better to host than the voice behind some of Black culture’s biggest moments, MC Lyte? She kicked off the awards show weekend with an epic event in Busta’s honor.

On Friday, June 23, Busta’s friends and peers came together for The Prelude: An Evening with Hip-Hop Royalty Hosted by MC Lyte with a Spotlyte on Busta Rhymes. The star-studded guest list included Big Daddy Kane, Yo-Yo, Jimmy Jam, Mona Scott-Young Omarion, Kym Whitley, Estelle, DJ D-Wreck, Affion Crockett, and Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis.

Of course, you can’t recognize Busta Rhymes’ more than 30 years in the game without Spliff Star by his side.

Check out BET’s announcement of Busta Rhymes’ Lifetime Achievement Award and more pictures from his star-studded celebration after the flip!