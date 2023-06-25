Bossip Video

If “desperate” was a person, OnlyFans model Moriah Mills and her new “Zion” face tattoo would fit the description.

Zion Williamson took to Instagram earlier this month to share with fans a gender reveal party with his girlfriend Ahkeema. In the four-minute video, Williamson and Ahkeema cheer as pink fireworks burst from behind a “Boy or Girl” sign.

While many took to the comments to congratulate the NBA star, Mills did the opposite. The New Orleans Pelicans player had a scorned lover on his hands.

As BOSSIP previously reported, not even 24 hours after the news hit the Internet, a wave of drama came Zion’s way in the form of adult actress Moriah Mills. Moriah decided to expose her alleged relationship with Williamson to the world via Twitter.

Her extensive list of allegations included him paying all of her bills and hiding a girlfriend from her while they were supposedly having a sexual relationship.

“I hate you .. ong,” Mills tweeted alongside Snapchat screenshots of their alleged conversations. “looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @zionwilliamson you liar !!!”

Now the adult star has taken it entirely too far and appeared to get a tattoo of Williamson’s name…on her face.

Mills took to TikTok and posted a video of herself at a tattoo parlor. The 10-second clip shows a tattoo artist placing a stencil of Zion’s name on Mills’ cheek.

Not to mention, “Tat my name on you, girl, so I know it’s real,” plays in the background from Rick Ross and Drake’s 2011 hit “Free Spirit.”

The video shows the tattoo artist hold a tattoo machine close to Mills’ face. However, viewers never actually see the needle making contact with her skin. Mills could indeed be trolling the NBA star for more attention.

Mills seemingly clocked in to troll Zion full-time for weeks now. She shared multiple screenshots of conversations allegedly with Williamson as receipts that they’re secret lovers.

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson. I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson. I let you f–k me so many times without condom and this is what u do to me a hood rat that does cpn. You putting my life in danger f–king all these h-s raw.”

The mother of Zion’s unborn baby took to Twitter to set the record straight about their relationship.

As for Moriah, her account was eventually suspended after threatening to leak his sex tape. She also recently made her Instagram private until the face-tattoo post.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone,” Mills had tweeted on Monday. “Trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon.”

Regardless of all that’s happened, things seem a bit quieter now for both parties. What are your thoughts on this whole fiasco? Let us know below!