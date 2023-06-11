Check out what Moriah Mills said about Zion and why the new woman claims he’s a sex addict after the flip.

At an event to announce a new partnership between Jefferson Parish Schools and the Zion Williamson Foundation, Williamson’s stepfather, Anderson Lee, appeared to respond to the recent social media whirlwind surrounding the star Pelicans forward. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/IMYKuADOyn

“When I was a child, I walked like a child. I talked like a child. Did childish things. But when I became a man… when I understood — God blessed me.”

He continued, “Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That’s all I want to say. I stand by my son one hundred percent. I wasn’t always where I am today.”]

Lee began his brief statement about the power forward, “And I wanna say this and I wanna be politically correct when I say it. That’s my son and I love him” as the 22-year-old stood in the background hanging his head.

Zion’s step pops seemingly addressed the risqué rumors that began after porn star and OnlyFans model Moriah Mills revealed an alleged relationship with Zion.

The NBA star’s stepfather, Anderson Lee , is showing public support for his son after his alleged sexual proclivities became social media fodder. Lee took the podium at an event to announce a new partnership between the Zion Williamson Foundation and Jefferson Parish Schools and urged listeners to tread lightly about hearing slanderous claims without proof.

Porn Star Moriah Mills Exposed Her Alleged Affair With Zion Williamson

Moriah, 32, outed the Pelicans player after learning he had a girlfriend and was expecting a child. She shared alleged screenshots of their private text messages and detailed Zion’s freaky fetish. The sex actress initially directed her angry tweets at the playa player because she was seemingly heartbroken that he had been unfaithful to her. She claimed they had unprotected sex numerous times. She added that the professional athlete planned to move her to New Orleans with a monthly allowance.

Clearly, the announcement of Zion and Ahkeema’s baby girl on Tuesday triggered Moriah’s rant. Why do celebrity men wait until their business hits the innanet before they inform the appropriate parties? Zion likely expected to receive a series of angry text messages from Moriah but instead got a public dragging. Moriah closed with what some are calling a fib to gain attention.

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late.”

She seems upset that she’s not the one carrying his child.

Moriah asserts that she is not seeking money or media attention. She’s just angry that she was “emotionally played” by Zion.

Yamille Taylor Also Claimed To Have An Affair With Zion Williamson

Zion Latavious Williamson boy wtf are you doing pic.twitter.com/HfIzRO3AiC — Patience…again (@Patiencexx4) June 8, 2023

A new woman named Yamille Taylor has come forward to allege that she had a sexual relationship with the hooper. The Only Fans star claims Zion is a “sex addict” and contends she never received lavish gifts because she wouldn’t allow him to film their sexcapades. She took to her IG story to blast him.

“And this aint nothing to do wit clout i GET MY OWN MONEY IN REAL LIFE AND NEVER BEEN A PROSTI OR SOLD MY BODY U OUTSIDEEEE BUYING HOES CULLINANSSSSS WHO DIDNT HAVE 100k to THEY NAMEEEE WHEN U MET THEM … whyyy I didn’t get My BENTAYGA AND MY RICHARD MILLIE LAST SUMMER???? because i DONT LET U RECORDDDDD MEEE ??? I NEVER GAVE U A 3 SOME,” she wrote. “Someone tell my good sis,” Yamille continued. “Moriahhhh if he move u To NOLA I’II MOVE IN WITCHU !!! I’m just a aspiring microblading artist ion even want him to touch me No more Imfaooooo i cant live wit the other bum tho babygirl is [beneath] me [beneath] me.”

Based on the comments, Zion discovered NDAs too late. The pro baller, who signed a 5-year, $193 million rookie extension with the NOLA Pelicans, has not spoken out yet.

Lee’s speech is the only public statement issued thus far on Zion’s behalf. Even if we only believe half of what we see, it looks extra messy.