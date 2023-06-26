Bossip Video

Summer Walker and Lil Meech aren’t letting any headlines ruin their relationship, making their red carpet couple debut at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The “Still Over It” singer and her actor boo Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. took the next step in their relationship over the weekend, making their first public appearance as a couple for the 2023 BET Awards.

The pair certainly dressed up for the occasion, showing up to the red carpet in matching all-black ensembles and showing all sorts of PDA as they posed together. The couple can be seen smiling sweetly for the cameras as they wrap their arms around one another, and in a few snaps, Lil Meech plants a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek while she closes her eyes and enjoys the moment.

Walker and Meech first sparked romance rumors in early May when the BMF star posted multiple photos of him and Walker on his Instagram Story, according to reports from HipHopDX. The now-confirmed couple further fueled speculation when they were spotted out and about together on multiple occasions, with Walker finally addressing the rumors on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast.

Their red carpet couple debut comes following some drama for the pair, who made headlines last week over allegations that Lil Meech was cheating on Walker. Comedian Jess Hilarious joined the conversation by telling Meech to “keep cheating” on the singer so fans could get good music out of it, which the couple didn’t take kindly to. She also said the BMF actor looked “smelly,” which prompted him to show receipts of the comedian in his Instagram DMs.

Jess Hilarious discussed the drama in a recent interview with The Shade Room, claiming that she was never trying to get with Lil Meech, insisting that he’s not her type.

The comedian explained that she was having a birthday party in Baltimore that she wanted him to attend, which explains why she asked him if he was in town.

“I know he was stinking even more reaching that far,” she says about his accusations. “I think that he’s dope doing his dad’s role. I was complimenting [him].”

It looks like the drama between these three is far from over.