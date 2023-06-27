Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how she protects her kids from her ex-husband Kanye West’s public (and private) antics.

The reality star is on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, and inside the magazine, she talks all about her approach to co-parenting with Kanye and keeping her kids protected in the process.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” Kim–who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye–told the magazine. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.”

Kardashian did explain, however, that she is not a fan of the phrase, “You’ll understand when you’re older,” and insists that she does explain her emotions to her children in situations that don’t concern their father.

“If I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry,” the SKIMS founder said. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom [Kris Jenner] gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with the publication, Kim went on to say that she feels like a whole new woman after her divorce, no longer getting her confidence from being with a partner.

“I do feel like it’s a new me,” she admitted. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I’m at a time where I just want to do the right thing.”

Now that The Kardashians star has more self-confidence, she also revealed that she’s shifted her priorities to maintaining her relationships with her friends and family instead of a romantic partner.

“I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business, and value my relationships with my kids,” Kardashian said. “In terms of what I want to leave behind, I’m not the type of person who forgets about [where] she came from. I am grateful for all of it.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. Kim went on to date SNL star Pete Davidson, but has now been enjoying the single life for a few months.