Kim Kardashian certainly has her work cut out for her as a coparent, but that doesn’t mean she disagrees with everything her ex-husband says.

The reality star is opening up about a time when Kanye West may have been right to be concerned about their 10-year-old daughter North West’s use of TikTok.

Kardashian reflected on one video of North that she deleted during her cover interview with Time, which had shown her daughter singing along to lyrics from an Ice Spice song. The video–which was posted to the joint TikTok account shared by Kim and her eldest child in March–saw the 10 year old dressed as Ice Spice as she sang lyrics from the rapper’s song with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar, Pt 2.”

When the video was posted, it prompted Kanye’s previous comments about his daughter’s TikTok usage to resurface, with clip showing the rapper upset about North being on the platform in 2022. In the video, Ye revealed that he had a discussion with Kardashian about North’s account, because he did not want his daughter to be “used by TikTok.”

While a lot of folks initially brushed off Kanye’s comments, after North’s Ice Spice video, many fans started to side with the rapper, insisting the father of four was right to be concerned about his child’s use of TikTok.

Fast forward to current day, Kardashian also admitted that West may have been right “in that instance” while speaking to Time.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like: ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” Kardashian said, before adding: “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

Still, despite agreeing with her ex-husband in that scenario, Kim defended her daughter’s use of the app while noting that she will “fight for her to be creative.”