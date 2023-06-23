Bossip Video

Pharrell recently corrected Swizz Beatz when called him the Louis Vuitton Don because he believes that title still belongs to Kanye West.

This week was a big week for the hitmaker who debuted his first collection as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton. The superstar producer follows in the footsteps there first planted by the late Virgil Abloh. The show went off without any issues and Pharrell was praised from timeline to timeline. Shortly after the show, a video surfaced of Swizz Beatz calling Pharrell the “Louis Vuitton Don” to which the designer corrected him and gave credit to Kanye West for being the “only LV Don.”





“Ladies and gentlemen, this is my brother, Pharrell,” Swizz Beatz said standing with Pharrell in the video following his debut show. “The Don. The Louis Vuitton Don.”

Pharrell interrupted him, however, saying,

“Nah nah nah nah. Pupil king, I’m a student. Louis Vuitton Don is the one, great Kanye West. Period. That’s the Louis Vuitton Don. I’m the pupil king, I’m forever the student.”

The always humble producer and fashion designer took it a step further giving credit to the late Virgil Abloh who passed while in the position that he currently holds.

“I’m electrified with gratitude,” he said. “My appointment in this position is a tribute to our brother Virgil. God is the greatest.”

It’s good to see Pharrell give credit where it’s due and it looks like his Louis Vuitton partnership is off to a great start.