Trina is not pregnant and reps for the rapper are urging fans to leave “da baddest” alone about her weight. The Miami rap legend performed Sunday alongside Trick Daddy at the BET Awards and sparked pregnancy rumors as she hit the stage.

After spying Trina in a red jumpsuit, social media speculated that Trina was with child and she quickly became a trending topic.





Not only that but in the comments from a recent Instagram post, fans flooded her with congratulatory messages.

“Just announce this baby so we can be happy for you, please,” wrote one fan. “Omg congratulations baby @trinarockstarr welcome to motherhood!” added another.

According to TMZ however, the raptress is not expecting a child.

A rep for Trina told the outlet that on Sunday fans just saw the typical weight fluctuation that women experience, and Trina wants her supporters to discuss something else.

“She is not pregnant despite fans’ speculation following her performance at the BET Awards,” said the rep. “Just like any other woman, her weight fluctuates. She is asking for fans to just move on from this.”

Duly noted and done.

Prior to denying her pregnancy, the Diamond Princess was honored with the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award for her contributions to the rap game at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“I’m astonished, I’m excited [and] I’m happ],” Trina previously told ET about the honor.” I’m just grateful. This is a beautiful night. It’ just been a journey to go back and think about all the years and now to be here, getting this award, mean, I’m still like in awe at the moment,” she added. “I won’t be good until after it’s over and I’ve already said my speech. Then I’ll be fine, but right now I am like, whew!”

