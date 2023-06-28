Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Thursday’s episode of Brat Loves Judy shows what was going on behind the scenes as the ladies went public with their baby news. In the clip below, Brat and Judy took a moment to meet with “Badoula” over Zoom to get some advice. If you guys didn’t already know, Erykah Badu is also a doula!

Check out the clip below:

We can definitely understand how Brat is super nervous for the childbirth experience. For the moms out there — what kind of things did you do to better prepare for your birthing to go smoothly?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy reveal their pregnancy to the world on Sherri and in People Mag. They work with a designer on the Nursery and get advice from Badoula. At the gender reveal party they find out the gender but not before Latissue makes a major decision

This definitely seems like an episode we don’t want to miss.

The all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursday, June 29th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?