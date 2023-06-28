Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!
Thursday’s episode of Brat Loves Judy shows what was going on behind the scenes as the ladies went public with their baby news. In the clip below, Brat and Judy took a moment to meet with “Badoula” over Zoom to get some advice. If you guys didn’t already know, Erykah Badu is also a doula!
Check out the clip below:
We can definitely understand how Brat is super nervous for the childbirth experience. For the moms out there — what kind of things did you do to better prepare for your birthing to go smoothly?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Brat and Judy reveal their pregnancy to the world on Sherri and in People Mag. They work with a designer on the Nursery and get advice from Badoula. At the gender reveal party they find out the gender but not before Latissue makes a major decision
This definitely seems like an episode we don’t want to miss.
The all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursday, June 29th at 9pm EST on WeTV.
Will you be watching?
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sheer Star Power: Whose Baaawdy Baring BET Awards Look Is Your Fave?
-
‘Black Dynamite’ Death Wish: Twitter Gives Michael Jai White His Flowers After Jive Turkey Tries To Fight Him At ‘The Blackening’ Screening
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.