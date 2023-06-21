Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day ya’ll! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

In the clip below, Brat and Judy talk about how difficult it’s been keeping their happy news a secret. They have a plan in place to tell their loved ones about their pregnancy but unfortunately Brat’s sister Lisa Raye has to return to L.A. and won’t be around for the big reveal. Of course the couple anticipates this might be a big problem since Brat’s sister has gone ballistic in the past when they’ve gone public about their private lives she wasn’t privy in advance.

This time around, the ladies make plans to tell Lisa Raye in advance. Check out the clip below to see how they strategize about speaking to their loved ones about their baby!

This is actually super sweet, especially since it was their moment to beghin with.

Here’s more about what to expect from Thursday’s episode of Brat Loves Judy:

Brat and Judy reveal their pregnancy to family and friends at dinner. Brat strategically tells LisaRaye first to avoid drama. Latissue is caught between her family and her friend when her husband insists she has to quit Kaleidoscope in 90 days.

The all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tomorrow Thursday, June 22nd at 9pm EST on WeTV.