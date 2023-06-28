Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re a couple of days away from the upcoming sixth episode of Run The World season two, premiering June 30 on STARZ but we’re excited to share an exclusive preview clip!

In the clip below from the upcoming episode “A New Hope…”, Whitney, Renee and Sondi celebrate Hope’s impromptu wedding, as they reflect on what they truly want in their lives. The ladies attempt to have a night out on the town but will their efforts be thwarted by an overzealous bouncer?

Check out the clip below:

Pure comedy! Bresha Webb is hands down one of the funniest people on television PERIODT!

Have you been enjoying Season 2 of Run The World? We definitely have. We’ve especially been enjoying watching Reneé’s storyline. We probably can relate more to what’s going on with Sondi and Whitney though. Which Run The World character is your favorite? Which love interest are you most rooting for?

Tune in Friday June 30th to STARZ for an all-new episode of Run The World!