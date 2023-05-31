Bossip Video

This is so sad and funny at the same damn time! Run The World made its return to STARZ for Season 2 last week and guess what?

We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure ahead of the second episode, which is set to air Friday. If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you know that Whitney ‘fessed up to Ola about her lil slip up last season and now she’s paying the price — mourning what might just be the end of her relationship with her handsome Nigerian doctor boo. In the clip below, Whitney’s bestie Hope flies in for a visit to cheer her up. While the ladies are in the middle of a workout session, Hope, Sondi and Reneé pow wow about Whitney’s dire condition.

Check out the clip below:

See what we mean? Sad and HILARIOUS at the same damn time! How long do you think Whitney will be wallowing in her misery? What do you think is the best way to get over relationship blues?

Here’s what else to expect from the brand new episode:

In “Honeymoon’s Over,” Renee hustles to get her agency some business, as Sondi and Whitney are forced to face the reality of their new living situations.

The upcoming second episode of RUN THE WORLD season two, premieres June 2 on STARZ.

Will you be watching?