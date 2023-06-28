Bossip Video

Rapper Casanova has been sentenced to 15 years in his racketeering and drug case two years after his initial arrest.

In 2021 Casanova was arrested on RICO charges alleging he was a leader in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang. This January he pleaded guilty and as part of his plea admitted to his role in a July 2020 shooting in Florida and a robbery in NYC. Furthermore, he also admitted to trafficking 100 kilos of marijuana. As expected he was sentenced to hard prison time but avoided the 60 years he was facing and received 15 years. His sentence was announced in a press release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence. At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.” – said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

This is a complete 180 from his initial stance claiming he was completely innocent. After pleading guilty Cas denounced the gang life in an attempt to get a lower sentence. Unfortunately, this allegedly led to his face being slashed in jail. His brand has always been about the time he previous did in jail and it’s sad to see him back in the same place again.