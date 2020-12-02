Bossip Video

The hip-hop police are always watching and plotting to jail any rappers they can build a solid case against.

After the downfall of Tekashi 6ix9ine and his crew Treyway, it should have been a signal to everyone that they have eyes everywhere. When the details of the Treyway case came to the forefront, it was revealed they had informants within the camp and all of the iCloud pictures and texts of everyone involved were obtained. Not even a month after handing out the final sentencing in that indictment, the FBI has announced that Brooklyn rapper Casanova and his crew are now in the crosshair.

According to reports from Complex, the latest crew targeted by the FBI actually had a run-in with Tekashi and his crew during that investigation and the charges are pretty similar.

Casanova one of 18 alleged gang members who have been indicted on a slew of criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The FBI announced the charges Tuesday, identifying each of the defendants as members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation street gang. Though Casanova—legal name Caswell Senior—has only been charged with the aforementioned crimes, some of his fellow defendants have been indicted on everything from assault and identity theft to attempted murder and murder.

The “Don’t Run” rapper is the only person who is not in custody as of now, and authorities believe he is somewhere around Atlanta, Georgia. They are asking for any help finding the rapper, but something tells us they are on their own with this one.