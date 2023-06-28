Bossip Video

Are you “done talking” about Davido? Apparently not…

The Nigerian superstar is making headlines amid a social media influencer’s claims that she’s pregnant with his child.

Self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, speaker, and transformational coach Anita Brown took to social media this week to claim she was impregnated by Davido.

According to reports from Legit.ng and public InstaStories, Brown initially claimed to be pregnant by the Nigerian singer earlier but went on to say her page was hacked. Now, she’s going back to her original claims, insisting she is pregnant with Davido’s child once again.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the big news, insisting she wasn’t exposing the singer for clout because she’s already famous on her own. Brown, who boasts 730,000 Instagram followers, went on to say that she’s actually known the music star since 2017.

Anita claims she met Davido in Dubai in 2017, and the two of them were in an on-again, off-again relationship until the pandemic hit in 2020. She went on to claim that she never knew the singer was married, sharing videos of herself at previous shows of his to prove their history. She also said Davido’s social media page doesn’t show anything about him being married, and that blogs in America didn’t report news of his marriage.

Davido is married to Chioma aka @TheChefChi who has 4 million followers on Instagram. The chef and the singer previously made headlines in November following the tragic passing of their son.

Brown went on to say that she found out Davido was married much later, but before she realized she was pregnant.

“What really kills me is this married man narrative you all are dragging, cut it out,” she began on social media. “I did not know he was married, on God. Go to his page, does he look like a married man? I’m confused. Rest in peace to the child, people knew about the baby but nobody knew he got married. I’m in America, nobody here knew sorry. It’s not on the blogs, it’s not a big thing, if a man ain’t telling me, then I don’t know and I wasn’t checking for it because I’m not looking to get married.” She continued: “I actually found out after the fact and then I found out after the fact that I’m actually pregnant so y’all should cut it out, maybe I’m a fornicator but never an adulterer, calm down.”

In screenshots posted by Anita, Davido allegedly admitted that the two of them had unprotected sex–but he’s yet to speak out on the matter publicly.

The paternity scandal comes amid a second woman alleging that she is expecting a child with the singer. A french influencer named Ivanna Bay is also trending after posting a positive pregnancy test on social media.

“I’m just so disappointed in this kind of man,” said Bay on social media. “Women be careful! God bless you. Oh btw I’m still pregnant so see you in less than 9 months now.”

She’s since deleted several of her InstaStories.