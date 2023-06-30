Bossip Video

After reaching a new deal with Vanessa Bryant, Nike has confirmed that it will relaunch Kobe Bryant’s brand before Kobe Day on 8.24.

After the passing of Kobe Bryant in 2020 rumors emerged that the Mamba had planned to let his Nike deal expire and go a different route. Those rumors were never confirmed but his widow Vanessa Bryant shocked many fans by letting the deal expire marking the end of one of the longest-running sneaker collaborations in the market.

She went on to reveal that she wanted a lifelong partnership with Nike but on the “correct terms.”

“Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe,” Vanessa Bryant said in a statement . “It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe. My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything.”

She continued,

“I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy,” Bryant continued in her statement. “We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change.”

Eventually, Nike reached an agreement with Vanessa Bryant and added a stipulation that 100% of the yearly net proceeds of shoes made in honor of her late daughter GiGi Bryant would go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Now after months of waiting, things are officially in motion.

According to Complex, Nike CEO John Donahoe revealed on the company’s Q4 call that Kobe’s brand will be relaunched very soon.

“It’s going to be an exciting summer as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on 8.24,” said Donahoe.

Donahoe didn’t reveal specifics of what will be released this summer, however, sneaker leakers are alleging that an all-white Kobe 6 is coming soon.