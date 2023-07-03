Bossip Video

After the Supreme Court ended affirmative action, Charles Barkley revealed that he will leave $5M in scholarships for Black Auburn students in his will.

One thing that’s uncontested about Charles Barkley is his love for his alma mater Auburn University. Throughout his playing and broadcast career Barkley has always championed the college to millions around the world. Now after the Supreme Court gutted affirmative action, he’s doing his part to ensure that Black people can always experience his school.

According to TMZ, the NBA legend will fund students at the university because he’s included a $5 million donation to Auburn University in his will.

“That’s just my way of trying to make sure Auburn stays diverse. After that ruling yesterday, my phone was blowing up. I was talking to my friends and said, ‘I need to make sure Black folks always have a place at Auburn.”

African American students only make up 5% of Auburn’s student body and the Supreme Court’s ruling could almost gut that percentage. Hopefully, more alumni can step up at other universities to ensure more children can attend the schools they choose. The SCOTUS’ ruling is a true slap in the face. How this will impact employment has yet to be seen.