Tracee Ellis Ross looks just as incredible at 50 as she did at 20, 30, and 40–and some people are bizarrely big mad about it. Make it make sense…

The Black-ish alum treated fans to some gorgeous photos on her Instagram page this week, with one picture, in particular, catching everyone’s attention.

Included in a carousel of snaps from Paris Fashion Week was a topless mirror selfie from when she had a fitting backstage at the Schiaparelli fashion show last week. The actress attended the show in France, where she was seated front row next to Cardi B.

For the occasion, the star wore a matching two-toned trouser suit that was half-cream and half-blue, sharing photos and videos from the show on Instagram on Tuesday.

While the final look saw Tracee covered up with her shirt buttoned all the way up to her neck, the mirror selfie she posted showed her covering her breasts with her arm as she let the details of the ensemble shine, including shiny jewelry and some gold accents on her pants.

As she uploaded the series of snaps to millions of fans, the actress captioned the post “NIGHT & DAY” and tagged Schiaparelli in her post.

In other photos from the set, Ellis Ross posed on a bed in an all-black dress with a gold neckline as she stared into the camera.

Tracee also shared a video, laughing as she introduced fans to her seatmate, Cardi B.

Talking to the camera, she said, “I just had my seatmate arrive…oh yes there hello!” as the camera pans to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Cardi smiled as she confessed that Tracee is her “fake alter ego.” “Well you are my real alter ego,” the actress joked in response.

While a lot of people were delighted to see Tracee Ellis Ross showing off how comfortable she is in her own skin, some folks had a problem with the 50-year-old showing so much skin.

Luckily, fans were more than ready to defend the actress and her right to post such photos.

Check out some of the reactions down below: