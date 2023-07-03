Bossip Video

If there’s one thing we can always count on Cardi B for, it’s knowing how to rock an unconventional outfit.

A who’s who of Hollywood were in attendance at the first show of Haute Couture Week in Paris, with the former Love & Hip Hop star sitting front row for Schiaparelli’s showing.

The “W.A.P.” rapper showed up too the Petit Palais in a black gown with gold trim, a myriad of gold accessories on her arms and ears, and a large fluffy black jacket. Tracee Ellis Ross sat next to Cardi B in the front row, who was wearing a blue and white shirt and a pair of matching trousers.

Cardi showed off her Schiaparelli ensemble as she posed for photos in front of the venue, taking off the show-stopping black jacket to let her famous curves do all the talking. The figure-hugging black gown was definitely the star of the show, with the rapper wearing a black head wrap over her head and not showing any of her hair.

Cardi B’s outfit kept with the theme of Schiaparelli’s show at large, as the label’s American Creative director, Daniel Roseberry, sent out an army of models donned in black and gold combinations.

This isn’t the fashion fave’s first time representing Schiaparelli, previously wearing an even more eclectic outfit for the Italian fashion brand that’s famous for designs that play on surrealism.

Back in 2021, Cardi stole the show at Paris Fashion Week in a Schiaparelli tweed coat complete with gold breastplates and a gigantic bold headpiece designed turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a Schiaparelli tweed-style coat decked up with gold breastplates complete with a gigantic bold headpiece designed by the brand, which also doubled as sunglasses.

You have to love a celebrity who’s not afraid to take risks with their outfits!