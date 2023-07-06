Bossip Video

“Focus, please!”

The father of a multihyphenate’s child is trending amid him weeping Twitter tears over the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency and things are getting super shady.

As previously reported Keke Palmer was spotted showing off her milfy mommy baaaawdy while being serenaded by the crooner to “There Goes My Baby.”

The actress, 29, was all smiles during the performance and wore a sheer black dress that caressed her curves for the occasion.

And while most people praised Keke’s sexy attire, her boyfriend/baby’s father Darius Jackson called her out.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” wrote the fitness instructor.

Fans immediately assumed that the father of Keke’s son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton was making a joke or being sarcastic, but hours later he doubled down.

According to Jackson, as the “man of the family” (WHAT?!) he’s entitled to not want his “wife” (WHO?!) and “mother to his kids” (KID, SINGULAR) to flaunt her body.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” tweeted Jackson. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Truly goofball behavior.

Meanwhile, Keke’s seemingly unbothered and posting a carousel of pics of the dress in question.

Fans of Keke Palmer are now wondering why Jackson couldn’t pick up the phone to call or text his significant other instead of embarrassing her on social media while others are simply cackling at Jackson calling himself the “man of the house” considering that Keke is the obvious breadwinner.

Not only that, but fans are going IN on Jackson and encouraging him to focus on more important things like his infant son with the star.

This won’t end well for him…

What do YOU think about Darius Jackson’s public comments about Keke Palmer?