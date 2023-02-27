Bossip Video

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer’s” baby!

The actress, 29, revealed Monday that she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson, 29, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Keke confirmed the news via an Instagram carousel showcasing her and Darius’ first 48 hours of parenthood.

“Hey Son!!!!” Keke captioned the post which features intimate family photos after the baby’s birth and a quip that he apparently likes Internet personality Rolling Ray.

She also revealed that her son who was born during Black History Month has a “name to match”; Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.

As previously reported the actress announced that she was expecting during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue as host on Dec. 3. In January, she accidentally revealed the gender of her child during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m not sure exactly,” said KeKe while hitting that she would give birth some time in March. “Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures. I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.” “I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is,” she continued. “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”

Baby Leodis is a Pisces.

Congrats to Keke and Darius!