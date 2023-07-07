Bossip Video

An affair that took place in New Orleans recently paid tribute to Black female bosses in entertainment and business.

Shea Moisture’s Women En Blanc Honors & Smirnoff’s All-White affair went down during ESSENCE Fest weekend and celebrated the leadership and global accomplishments of women.

Over 300 stunners showed up dressed in all-white to honor luminaries who’ve exemplified excellence and leadership throughout their careers.

The awardees included Simone Jordan, Christine Franklin, Tiffany Johnson, Nikema Williams, Falyayn Ferrell, Latasha Gillespie, and the late Candace Waterman, who was posthumously awarded the Champion Award for her work as President and CEO of Women in Public Policy.

In a special moment, Waterman’s sister Sharon Davis emotionally accepted the tribute in her honor and praised her sister’s legacy.

During the fourth annual event, Smirnoff craft cocktails were served including the Smirnoff No.21 mule, the Pink Lemonade Cosmo, and the Peach Lemonade Iced Tea…

as guests including Belle Collective stars Aikisha Holly and Sophia O. “So Gucci” Williams dined on delicacies like shrimp and grits and jambalaya.

Additionally, the inspirational soundtrack for the invite-only affair was provided by the all-female band SLAYED Melodies, which encouraged attendees to “live their lives like they’re golden” as they covered Jill Scott’s 2020 hit.

“I am honored to be celebrated among seven other successful women of Essence by Insights Marketing for using our voices and positions of power, and allowing our light to shine so we can be used to be world changers,” said honoree Tiffany Johnson, Global Head of Diversity Equity & Inclusion Sony Interactive Entertainment about the occasion. “This moment reminds me of a saying, ‘I am my ancestors wildest dreams’ made famous by New Orleans native, Brandon Odums, a visual artist, activist, and filmmaker. I am grateful that my Dad and stepmom will be present to witness this moment along with my children so they can see that they can do anything they put their mind to.”

Before the brunch’s end, Shea Moisture’s Taydra Mitchell Jackson presented a check to the New Orleans-based Love in Action Outreach, a non-profit dedicated to providing food, clothing, and resources to families in need. The check was graciously received by Executive Director Gail Womack Murray and will be used for their new location.

Congrats to the 2023 Women En Blanc Honors honorees!

See more pics below.