Bossip Video

The final day of ESSENCE Fest was on fire thanks to a certain H-Town hottie who shook a healthy heaping of her hot girl glutes.

Megan Thee Stallion closed out the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® by running through a medley of hits ranging from her 2018 Tina Snow EP tracks to 2022’s Traumazine.

After opening with “Her”, Meg talked directly to the throng of hotties who battled traffic and scorching temperatures to see her burn up the stage.

“You know I’m from Houston but I love coming to New Orleans, I’m ready to eat, I’m ready to shake my a**, I’m ready to turn up at the motherf***g Essence Festival!” said Megan to the packed crowd at NOLA’s Caesars Superdome.

“Now ladies, are y’all ready to pop your s*** right quick? Because it’s motherrf***king hot girl summer. We not giving n***s no second chances, we feeling ourself, we loving on our self, and just to let you n***s know, we don’t need y’all, we want y’all but we don’t need y’all,” she added. “I love the hot boys, but this for the hot girls!”

In traditional Megan fashion, she also had a moment where she brought fans onstage for a twerk session and three different groups of girls cake clapped to “Do It On The Tip.”

In a surprise twist, self-proclaimed “free a** motherf***er” Janelle Monaé also hit the stage fresh off her headline-making ESSENCE performance and encouraged the girls to keep going.

Meg continued her show by hitting eight counts with her dancers as she rapped “Freak Nasty”, “Simon Says”, “Megan’s Piano”, “Big Ole Freak” and “Cry Baby.”

Meg’s performance came after a certain hitmaker who was “Made In Lagos” hit the stage.

Hit the flip to see what else you missed at Sunday’s ESSENCE festival concert.