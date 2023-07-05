EVERYBODY (and they fine a** mama) was in NOLA this weekend including a legend who rocked a streaming service’s lemon pepper wet sprinkled soiree and a gang of gorgeous gals who reflected on their super funny scripted shows.
On Friday, New Orleans bristled with Black excellence thanks to Netflix who hosted TWO exclusive and extravagant events.
The first was “Bevelations Live” with the cast of Survival of the Thickest; Michelle Buteau and Tasha Smith, and The Upshaws cast member, Kim Fields.
Clad in their summertime finest, the ladies posed together for pics ahead of Bevy peppering them with fun questions about their respective series.
Hosted at The Chicory in New Orleans, “Bevelations Live” guests included Sherri Shepherd who posed with the head-turning zaddies of the Silver Fox Squad…
and Derek J.
One of the biggest messages shared throughout the panel was that it “gets greater later”, something Bevy lives by.
After Friday’s taping, she emphasized that message on Instagram.
“My favorite thing about grown-grown is that you can walk in your truth, you don’t second guess yourself and you truly understand that to thine own self be true,” said Bevy.
Later that evening, Netflix treated guests to an exclusive dirty south soiree to celebrate the upcoming launch of They Cloned Tyrone.
Hit the flip for deets on that!
On Friday, Netflix partnered with the Lemon Pepper Wet event brand for a bash celebrating the forthcoming film They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx.
The southern experience held at The Chicory in New Orleans included sounds from DJ Infamous…
and appearances from Terrence J…
DJ Amorphous…
and podcast hosts Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam.
In a surprise twist, DJ Mannie Fresh also hit the stage to first bring out “Return Of 4eva” rapper Big K.R.I.T…
and then Juvenile who ran through his hits “400 Degreez”, “Slow Motion”, “I Need A Hot Girl” and “Back That Azz Up.”
Fun times were clearly had by all!
What do YOU think about Netflix’s events in NOLA?
