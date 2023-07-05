Bossip Video
They Cloned Tyrone + Bevelatons

EVERYBODY (and they fine a** mama) was in NOLA this weekend including a legend who rocked a streaming service’s lemon pepper wet sprinkled soiree and a gang of gorgeous gals who reflected on their super funny scripted shows.

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

On Friday, New Orleans bristled with Black excellence thanks to Netflix who hosted TWO exclusive and extravagant events.

The first was “Bevelations Live” with the cast of Survival of the Thickest; Michelle Buteau and Tasha Smith, and The Upshaws cast member, Kim Fields.

Clad in their summertime finest, the ladies posed together for pics ahead of Bevy peppering them with fun questions about their respective series.

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Hosted at The Chicory in New Orleans, “Bevelations Live” guests included Sherri Shepherd who posed with the head-turning zaddies of the Silver Fox Squad…

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

and Derek J.

Derek J

One of the biggest messages shared throughout the panel was that it “gets greater later”, something Bevy lives by.

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

After Friday’s taping, she emphasized that message on Instagram.

“My favorite thing about grown-grown is that you can walk in your truth, you don’t second guess yourself and you truly understand that to thine own self be true,” said Bevy.

Later that evening, Netflix treated guests to an exclusive dirty south soiree to celebrate the upcoming launch of They Cloned Tyrone.  

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Hit the flip for deets on that!

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

On Friday, Netflix partnered with the Lemon Pepper Wet event brand for a bash celebrating the forthcoming film They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx.

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

The southern experience held at The Chicory in New Orleans included sounds from DJ Infamous…

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

and appearances from Terrence J…

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

DJ Amorphous…

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

and podcast hosts Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam.

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

In a surprise twist, DJ Mannie Fresh also hit the stage to first bring out “Return Of 4eva” rapper Big K.R.I.T…

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

and then Juvenile who ran through his hits “400 Degreez”, “Slow Motion”, “I Need A Hot Girl” and “Back That Azz Up.”

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

Fun times were clearly had by all!

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

What do YOU think about Netflix’s events in NOLA?

Netflix: Lemon Pepper Wet & Bevelations

