Da Brat is now Da Mom and she couldn’t be happier!

Congratulations are in order for the rapper, 48, and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart who’ve welcomed their bundle of joy.

The news was first shared with PEOPLE which reports that Brat gave birth to her son in Atlanta at 8:30p ET on July 6, weighing in at 7lbs, 8oz, and measuring 20in long.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” she told PEOPLE. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

As for how she’s physically feeling she added;

“Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy,” she says. “This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Fellow proud mom Jesseca told the publication that the baby’s name has always been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that they’ve met him they’re “tempted to name him PERFECT.”

Despite that, she added that they’re going to stick with True for the little one’s name.

As previously reported Brat and Judy used IVF to conceive with an egg from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor and the news came after Brat had a miscarriage and after she and Jesseca were both hospitalized for IVF complications.

Prior to giving birth on Thursday, Brat shared that she was on bed rest but noted that her baby boy might come early.

“We need this baby to stay in 2 more weeks but he seems to think otherwise,” Da Brat wrote, explaining her hospital gown and bed on Instagram. “So our due date is 7/27. Our doctor said that we can safely deliver at 38weeks as we are a mature age for pregnancy ..which would be 7/13… but now it may be now at 36weeks. So we are OFFICIALLY on bed rest but still enjoying life.”

Luckily despite his early arrival, baby True is “perfect” and his moms are elated.

Congrats to Brat and Judy on their baby boy!