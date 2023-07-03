Bossip Video

Da Brat and Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart always go all out for their love. Judy took it to another level when she surprised her pregnant wife with a luxurious pre-push present.

The super sweet moment played out on a hidden camera in Judy’s car as they pulled up to the colorful rapper’s new gift.

“What are we doing at Tesla?” Da Brat asked before gasping at the realization. “Beautiful, stop f*cking playing with me. Oh, my God! No, you didn’t!”

Weeks or even days away from giving birth for the first time, Da Brat was overwhelmed with emotion. The grand gesture brought tears to her eyes, which she joked was ruining her makeup.

“Come on, beautiful, this is your pre-push gift!” Judy said, promising another over-the-top surprise for their baby’s arrival. “You get to pick whichever one you want. It’s already paid for! In cash, paid for!”

Now, that’s some big boss energy!

Judy showed off the four new Teslas on display for Da Brat. The black, red, blue, and white cars each came decked out with matching cascades of balloons under the hood.

“What color do y’all think she chose?” Judy asked from behind the camera.

The part 2 video shows a behind-the-scenes look at the cars. After Da Brat picked the white-on-white, she took her new gift for a test drive. Fittingly, it’s set to Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady.”

Da Brat And Judy Prepare For The Rapper To Give Birth To Their Bundle Of Joy

The happy couple previously celebrated the new addition to their family with a lavish gender reveal party and Minions-themed baby shower. They’re expecting a baby boy!

They never cut corners when it comes to celebrating each other. After the complications and disappointments, the Brat Loves Judy stars went through for their miracle baby, Da Brat deserves it!

In June, the “Funkdafied” star shared an upbeat update about going on bed rest. Doctors are taking every precaution for the 49-year-old’s pregnancy. Although the official due date is the end of July, they may deliver early.

Da Brat may have slowed down, but that didn’t stop her from getting down to Big Freedia’s collaboration with Gracie’s Corner. The Queen of Bounce remixed “Row Your Boat” with a NOLA beat the excited moms couldn’t resist.

“We need this baby to stay in 2 more weeks but he seems to think otherwise,” Da Brat wrote, explaining her hospital gown and bed on Instagram. “So our due date is 7/27. Our doctor said that we can safely deliver at 38weeks as we are a mature age for pregnancy ..which would be 7/13… but now it may be now at 36weeks. So we are OFFICIALLY on bed rest but still enjoying life.”

Hopefully, Da Brat will enjoy a peaceful push present-packed rest of her pregnancy until they meet Baby Boy Harris-Dupart.