Victor Wembanyama might be the biggest story of the NBA offseason and he’s in the midst of learning some very hard rookie lessons.

The drama between Keke Palmer and her lame-o boyfriend Darius Jackson was still smoldering when another news broke that Britney Spears had been slapped by a grown a** man and the Spurs’ #1 draft pick was smack dab in the middle of the brouhaha. No pun intended.

According to TMZ, the iconic pop star and the not-yet-NBA star have very different accounts of what actually took place. Britney took to Twitter to post a long explanation of her intentions and the subsequent physical attack.

KENS5 San Antonio reporter Nate Ryan posted a video of Wembanyama answering a question about the incident while speaking to the press at practice…

Today, TMZ published a video that makes it clear that Britney Spears appears to be telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help her God.

We’re quite sure that Victor didn’t order violence against Britney Spears and it’s possible that the security guard in question didn’t even know who she was. That said, these bodyguards need to take care how they deal with these situations because it’s a really bad look to be slapping women. Hopefully, Wembanyama will get in contact with her and make things right. According to an ESPN report, the police are not planning on filing charges against the security as they noted that Spears’ hand hit herself in the face when she was pushed away.

Welcome to the big leagues, kid.