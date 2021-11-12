Bossip Video

The #FreeBritney movement officially has lots to celebrate. On Friday, a judge ruled that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over after 13 years.

The New York Times reports that at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has long overseen Britney’s life and finances should be terminated effective today.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said. Judge Penny found that there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Ms. Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.

This comes after Britney’s father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate back in September. At the time the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, accused Jamie Spears of being “cruel” and “abusive” toward Britney, noting that his client “wants,” “needs” and “deserves an orderly transition.”

He told the court:

“I believe we’ll find evidence of his corruption. This man does not belong in her life for another day,” Rosengart explained. “He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. … My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. … If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”

In 2008 James “Jamie” P. Spears, first petitioned the court for authority over his adult daughter’s life and finances, citing her mental health struggles and alleged substance abuse. By the end of the year, the temporary guardianship was made permanent.

Now all that is over.

Britney Spears has reacted to her newfound freedom on Instagram.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy ❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord

Congratulations to Britney!